[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Esom to Lead a New Netflix Series Together
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Esom to Lead a New Netflix Series Together

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Esom to Lead a New Netflix Series Together

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.12 15:24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Esom to Lead a New Netflix Series Together
Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Esom are confirmed to lead a new Netflix series 'Delivery Knight'.

On January 12, it was reported that Kim Woo Bin and Esom have joined the lead cast of Netflix's upcoming sci-fi series 'Delivery Knight'.
Delivery KnightBased on a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Delivery Knight' portrays the future where humanity cannot survive without the aid of artificial oxygen masks due to severe air pollution.

While only 1% of the population has survived on the Korean peninsula, delivery workers play a crucial role as delivering survival supplies on time can save or lose people's lives.

In the series, Kim Woo Bin will take on the role of '5-8', a legendary delivery man who never fails his duty.

Rookie actor Kang Yoo Suk willl play the role of 'Sa-wol', a boy who aspires to become a delivery man like '5-8'.
Delivery KnightEsom will take on the role of 'So-ryung', a military officer who has a special relationship with Sa-wol's family. 

'Delivery Knight' will be directed by Jo Eui-suk, the mastermind behind the hit movie 'Master' (2016).

(Credit= Toomics, AM Entertainment, Artist Company, HODU&U Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
