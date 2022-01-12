[SBS Star] Yoon Eun Hye Shares 'Princess Hours'·'Coffee Prince' Are Her Most Memorable Dramas

Actress Yoon Eun Hye shared that 'Princess Hours' and 'Coffee Prince' are the most memorable dramas for her.On January 7 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Huh Young Man's Food Travel', Yoon Eun Hye made a guest appearance.While speaking with Huh Young Man over a meal, Yoon Eun Hye was asked if she could choose a drama that she thought represented her.Yoon Eun Hye answered, "Actually, there are two most memorable dramas for me. The first one is 'Princess Hours'."She continued, "It was based on a popular comic book. 'Princess Hours' was my very first acting project."She went on, "Right after I wrapped up 'Princess Hours', I got to lead 'Coffee Prince'. That was when everything reached the peak."With a bright smile, she added, "I was so happy on set every day. Not just me though, but everybody else on the set were happy as well."Then, Huh Young Man playfully commented, "Is there ever going to be 'Coffee Prince Junior'?", which Yoon Eun Hye laughed and said, "No, no."Starring Yoon Eun Hye and actor Ju Ji Hoon, 'Princess Hours' was one of the greatest hit dramas in 2006; Yoon Eun Hye played the role of 'Shin Chae-kyung'.In 'Coffee Prince' (2007), that was also a very popular drama in the year released, Yoon Eun Hye acted 'Ko Eun-chan', alongside actor Gong Yoo who played 'Choi Han-gyul'.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Huh Young Man's Food Travel, MBC)(SBS Star)