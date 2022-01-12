[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won Sends a Thoughtful Gift to Lee Joon Gi's Drama Set

Actor Lee Joon Gi expressed thanks to his former co-star actress Moon Chae Won for supporting his upcoming drama.On January 11, Lee Joon Gi took to his personal Instagram and shared photos of himself posing in front of a coffee truck that Moon Chae Won had sent to the set of his currently-filming drama.The main banner of the coffee truck reads, "I support actor Lee Joon Gi's fresh start in 'Again My Life'!", and the standing banner reads, "Cast and crew, please enjoy the drinks and do your best today!"Along with the photos, Lee Joon Gi wrote, "It must've been hard to arrange everything. Chae Won, thank you so much! Let's warm ourselves up with a warm cup of tea and cheer up!"Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won formerly co-starred in 'Flower of Evil', where they acted as a married couple.Lee Joon Gi is currently filming 'Again My Life', a new SBS drama about a prosecutor who gets his second chance after failing to bring down a powerful figure.The drama is scheduled to premiere within this year.(Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram, tvN Flower of Evil)(SBS Star)