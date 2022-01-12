[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kep1er HUENING BAHIYYIH & TXT HUENINGKAI Dance to 'WA DA DA' Together

HUENING BAHIYYIH of K-pop girl group Kep1er and her older brother HUENINGKAI of boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER were seen dancing together.On January 11, Kep1er's agency updated their YouTube channel with a 22-second video.The video showed siblings HUENING BAHIYYIH and HUENINGKAI dancing to 'WA DA DA' as part of 'WA DA DA' challenge.'WA DA DA' is Kep1er's title track from the group's debut album 'FIRST IMPACT' that was released on January 3.In the video, HUENING BAHIYYIH and HUENINGKAI are in the rooftop garden at TXT's agency headquarters.As the music starts to play, HUENING BAHIYYIH and HUENINGKAI start dancing to it with much enthusiasm.They show off their incredible chemistry during the dance, and end the challenge by making a cute pose next to each other as well.What surprised many was how great HUENINGKAI pulled off the dance.Although he did not have much time to learn the dance moves, he danced as if he was the 10th member of Kep1er.Under this video, fans left comments such as, "Can't stop smiling!", "Awww! Is it weird to say that I'm so proud of these two?", "How cute and talented!" and so on.(Credit= 'Kep1er' YouTube)(SBS Star)