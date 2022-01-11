[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Members Think Song Ji-hyo Is the Perfect Wife for Kim Jong-kook?

It was just revealed that actress Song Ji-hyo may be the perfect wife for singer Kim Jong-kook.On January 9 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the penny-pincher side of Kim Jong-kook was seen.Kim Jong-kook said, "In the summer and winter, I don't really turn on the air-conditioner and heater at home. That's the best way to save money."He continued, "Even if it's too hot or cold, I just live with it. It's not a big deal for me."In response to this, Ji Suk Jin commented, "Are you going to live like that even after you get married?"Kim Jong-kook laughed and answered, "No, I'm saving up for my wife and children right now."Right then, Yu Jae Seok spotted Song Ji-hyo wiping her nose with a tissue, then putting the tissue back in her bag.Yu Jae Seok excitedly said, "Oh, look at that! She's the perfect wife for Kim Jong-kook! She's so great at 'saving' stuff like you, Jong-kook!"Then, all the other members of 'Running Man' joined him and started going on about how great fit they were.As they went on, Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo just laughed, then shyly smiled, not knowing what to say about it.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)