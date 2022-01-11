뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Treats All His Staff to Luxury Cardholders
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Treats All His Staff to Luxury Cardholders

[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Treats All His Staff to Luxury Cardholders

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.11 17:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Treats All His Staff to Luxury Cardholders
MAX Changmin of K-pop boy duo TXVQ! gave luxury cardholders to all his staff. 

On January 9, MAX Changmin's staff including his dancers, managers, hair and make-up stylists, each shared photos on their Instagram. 

In their photos, there were cardholders from a luxury brand given to them as surprise gifts from MAX Changmin.  

Through their Instagram posts, they showed their happiness as well as gratitude to him. 

They all wrote, "You are the best. You are amazing! Thank you so much, MAX Changmin!" 
MAX ChangminNot only fans could not stop going "Awww" for MAX Changmin's thoughtfulness, but they were also very surprised about another thing. 

It turned out that they were all given different cardholders; it seemed like MAX Changmin had chosen those cardholders for them according to the kind of style they like. 
MAX ChangminFans are guessing that MAX Changmin had given such gifts to his staff as the year turned from 2021 to 2022, and his solo album was also coming out soon. 

It looked as if he wanted to express his gratitude to them for working so hard with him. 

MAX Changmin's new solo album is scheduled to be released on January 13. 
MAX Changmin(Credit= Online Community, 'changmin88' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.