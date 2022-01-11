[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Exchanges the Cutest Instagram Conversation with Her Sister

Actress Han Ji Min was seen exchanging a cute conversation with her older sister on Instagram.On January 9, Han Ji Min updated her Instagram with a screenshot.The screenshot was of an online conversation between her and her sister.The conversation had taken place after Han Ji Min had uploaded a new photo on Instagram.In the photo, Han Ji Min had a pink hoodie over her, next to a cute photoshopped photo of her as 'haenyeo'.After her sister had seen this photo of Han Ji Min, she just laughed.To this, Han Ji Min commented, "Cute, right? Why are you laughing though?"Then, her sister asked, "How old are you again?"Han Ji Min responded, "What's wrong with that? What's my age got to do with that, huh??!!"First, Han Ji Min's sister playfully commented on how she could not see Han Ji Min's ears on the photo, which rhymes with the word 'cute' in Korean.Then, she finally stated, "You look cute, indeed.", with an emoji sending a kiss, making Han Ji Min smile.Many fans are laughing at their 'true-sister'-like moment.(Credit= 'roma.emo' Instagram)(SBS Star)