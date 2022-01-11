뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm Actually an Introvert" Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Does Not Use a Mobile Messenger
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I'm Actually an Introvert" Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Does Not Use a Mobile Messenger

[SBS Star] "I'm Actually an Introvert" Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Does Not Use a Mobile Messenger

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.11 14:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Im Actually an Introvert" Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Does Not Use a Mobile Messenger
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared why he does not have a mobile messenger installed on his phone. 

On January 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Yu Jae Seok and Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz were seen having an interesting conversation together. 
Yu Jae SeokIt started off with Mijoo complaining to Yu Jae Seok about him not being on KakaoTalk. 

KakaoTalk is the most-used mobile messenger in Korea; almost all Koreans with smartphones have KakaoTalk installed on their phones.  

Mijoo said, "You are the only one not in our KakaoTalk group chat. We would arrange something there, then would have to ask you about it separately again. It's such a hassle!" 

She continued, "Download the application and sign up already! That's not so hard, or is it?" 
Yu Jae SeokYu Jae Seok laughingly commented, "I told you before. There will be too many messages to read and reply all the time, and I don't like that. I also don't want to constantly hear the notification sound." 

He resumed, "Communication has changed these days. It's so much easier with applications like KakaoTalk that it's become much more frequent, and that makes me feel exhausted." 

Mijoo responded, "You can mute the notification, you know. I'll set it up like that for you. Don't worry about that. Just try using it for a month first, please?" 
Yu Jae SeokYu Jae Seok answered, "Well, I'm not sure if it's okay for me to say this here, but I'm actually a very introverted person. Even my personality test says I'm an introvert. I got ISFP on it." 

Then, Mijoo gasped in surprise and said, "I got ISFP on it as well. I'm actually an introverted person too. I didn't think that you were an introvert at all though." 

With a surprised tone of voice, Yu Jae Seok replied, "Really? I thought you were an extrovert as well, wow. Then, are you like me, who kind of pretends as if you are an extrovert when you are a true introvert at heart?" 

Mijoo laughed, nodded and stated, "Yeah, I'm exactly like that."  
Yu Jae Seok(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.