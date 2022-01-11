[SBS Star] "I'm Actually an Introvert" Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Does Not Use a Mobile Messenger

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared why he does not have a mobile messenger installed on his phone.On January 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Yu Jae Seok and Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz were seen having an interesting conversation together.It started off with Mijoo complaining to Yu Jae Seok about him not being on KakaoTalk.KakaoTalk is the most-used mobile messenger in Korea; almost all Koreans with smartphones have KakaoTalk installed on their phones.Mijoo said, "You are the only one not in our KakaoTalk group chat. We would arrange something there, then would have to ask you about it separately again. It's such a hassle!"She continued, "Download the application and sign up already! That's not so hard, or is it?"Yu Jae Seok laughingly commented, "I told you before. There will be too many messages to read and reply all the time, and I don't like that. I also don't want to constantly hear the notification sound."He resumed, "Communication has changed these days. It's so much easier with applications like KakaoTalk that it's become much more frequent, and that makes me feel exhausted."Mijoo responded, "You can mute the notification, you know. I'll set it up like that for you. Don't worry about that. Just try using it for a month first, please?"Yu Jae Seok answered, "Well, I'm not sure if it's okay for me to say this here, but I'm actually a very introverted person. Even my personality test says I'm an introvert. I got ISFP on it."Then, Mijoo gasped in surprise and said, "I got ISFP on it as well. I'm actually an introverted person too. I didn't think that you were an introvert at all though."With a surprised tone of voice, Yu Jae Seok replied, "Really? I thought you were an extrovert as well, wow. Then, are you like me, who kind of pretends as if you are an extrovert when you are a true introvert at heart?"Mijoo laughed, nodded and stated, "Yeah, I'm exactly like that."(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)