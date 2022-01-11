뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Gives Some Details on the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Gives Some Details on the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Gives Some Details on the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.11 11:36
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Gives Some Details on the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS shared what kind of girls he is attracted to. 

Recently, fashion magazine GQ KOREA posted a video of BTS' latest interview online. 

During the interview, JUNGKOOK was asked, "What do you do or try, to be a more attractive person?" 
JUNGKOOkJUNGKOOK answered, "I personally find people who are good at what they're doing are very attractive. I like people who do their job with their best at all times." 

He continued, "I also like those who have lots of different hobbies. I think this all applies to me." 

Then, JUNGKOOK explained, "Since I'm attracted to those kinds of people, I feel like I'm always trying to do my job well as well." 

As it was the exact question that every ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) wanted to know the answer to that many ARMY screamed upon watching the interview. 
 

Previously on SBS' television show 'Flower Crew' in 2016, former professional soccer player Ahn Jung-hwan asked JUNGKOOK if there was any celebrity that was his type. 

At that time, JUNGKOOK shyly answered, "It's IU. She's my type." 

(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
