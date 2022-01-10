뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Shares that She Is Worried About Liking aespa Members Too Much
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Shares that She Is Worried About Liking aespa Members Too Much

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Shares that She Is Worried About Liking aespa Members Too Much

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.10 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Shares that She Is Worried About Liking aespa Members Too Much
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared that she is worried about herself liking the members of another girl group aespa too much. 

On January 6, Taeyeon updated her Instagram with a short video that was filmed in a dance studio. 

It looked like it was filmed at the studio in the middle of them practicing some dance moves together. 
aespaHere, Taeyeon filmed WINTER and KARINA stretching their legs with one another. 

As they stretched them excessively, they were seen getting in pain, then quickly rubbing their thighs where the pain originated. 

While watching WINTER and KARINA the whole time, Taeyeon laughed behind the camera. 

Over this video, Taeyeon wrote, "Uh-oh, I have a problem. I like these girls too much." 
 
Both Girls' Generation and aespa are at the same management agency SM Entertainment, with aespa being a 13-year-hoobae group to Girls' Generation. 

At the end of last month, SM Entertainment announced Taeyeon, WINTER and KARINA to be part of their project girl group GOT the beat. 

(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, 'SMTOWNGLOBAL' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.