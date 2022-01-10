뉴스
[SBS Star] Stray Kids BANG CHAN Shares How Much Respect He Has for BTS & Thinks Are Legends
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.10 17:18 View Count
K-pop boy group Stray Kids' leader BANG CHAN shared that he has great respect for another boy group BTS. 

On January 8, BANG CHAN went live on NAVER V LIVE. 

During the live broadcast, BANG CHAN turned on BTS' song 'Mikrokosmos'. 

While listening to the song with his fans, he commented, "'Mikrokosmos' is such a good song. I really love this song." 
BANG CHANThen, some fans started filling the comment section with purple (BTS' official fandom color) hearts. 

As BANG CHAN noticed this, he said, "Oh, I love the purple hearts. It's nice, nice." 
BANG CHANAfter that, BANG CHAN revealed what he thinks of BTS. 

The Stray Kids leader commented, "Yeah, I mean, the members of BTS are legends." 

He laughed and continued, "They paved the way. You have to admit that they paved the way." 

He resumed, "Anyway, mad respect to BTS. They're amazing." 
 
This actually was not the first time BANG CHAN fanboyed over BTS. 

Previously, he also non-stop complimented JUNGKOOK and JIMIN's singing voice while listening to their solo songs 'Euphoria' and 'Promise'. 

Many Stray Kids as well as BTS fans are loving BANG CHAN's another cute fanboy moment. 

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, 'Stray Kids' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.