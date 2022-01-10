[SBS Star] Stray Kids BANG CHAN Shares How Much Respect He Has for BTS & Thinks Are Legends

연말무대보다 스트레이키즈 소리꾼 무대가 시선을 끌어 어떤 그룹인지 서치. 우리 소년단처럼 작곡작사프로듀싱까지 하는 능력자 멤버들이 다수있더라. 리더 방찬이 브이라이브에서 소우주를 틀며 방탄 레전드라고, 새로운 길을 열었고, 진심존경한다고 언급했네�� pic.twitter.com/yyI2yGXCFV — H (@_purpleyou_0613) January 8, 2022

K-pop boy group Stray Kids' leader BANG CHAN shared that he has great respect for another boy group BTS.On January 8, BANG CHAN went live on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, BANG CHAN turned on BTS' song 'Mikrokosmos'.While listening to the song with his fans, he commented, "'Mikrokosmos' is such a good song. I really love this song."Then, some fans started filling the comment section with purple (BTS' official fandom color) hearts.As BANG CHAN noticed this, he said, "Oh, I love the purple hearts. It's nice, nice."After that, BANG CHAN revealed what he thinks of BTS.The Stray Kids leader commented, "Yeah, I mean, the members of BTS are legends."He laughed and continued, "They paved the way. You have to admit that they paved the way."He resumed, "Anyway, mad respect to BTS. They're amazing."This actually was not the first time BANG CHAN fanboyed over BTS.Previously, he also non-stop complimented JUNGKOOK and JIMIN's singing voice while listening to their solo songs 'Euphoria' and 'Promise'.Many Stray Kids as well as BTS fans are loving BANG CHAN's another cute fanboy moment.(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, 'Stray Kids' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)