[SBS Star] Lee Da-hae Talks About the Big Fight She Had with Her 6-year Boyfriend SE7EN
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.10 15:45
Actress Lee Da-hae spoke about the fight she got in with her boyfriend singer SE7EN while dancing together.  

On January 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Lee Da-hae made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, Lee Da-hae was seen visiting a dance studio with her manager Kim Soo-hyung. 

As Kim Soo-hyung loved to dance, he asked Lee Da-hae's dance instructor if she could teach him the choreography for SE7EN's past hit song 'PASSION'. 
Lee Da-haeTo this, Lee Da-hae frowned and said, "What? No! You know what happened between me and SE7EN because of the dance for 'PASSION'?" 

She continued, "We fought while I was learning the dance moves from him. At that time, the music started playing and I was like, 'I can't do this anymore'." 

She resumed, "Even when I only heard the music, I didn't want to see his face for another second, you know. I was like, 'Let's just stop here, okay?' I was so annoyed." 
Lee Da-haeThen the dance instructor commented, "But I feel like you can pull the dance off really well, Da-hae." 

Lee Da-hae laughed and said, "Ah, you kind of want me to try it again, don't you?" 

After that, they practiced the dance for 'PASSION', and managed to do a mini performance together. 
Lee Da-hae(Credit= 'se7enofficial' Instagram, MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere) 

(SBS Star) 
