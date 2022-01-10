[SBS Star] Lee Da-hae Talks About the Big Fight She Had with Her 6-year Boyfriend SE7EN

Actress Lee Da-hae spoke about the fight she got in with her boyfriend singer SE7EN while dancing together.On January 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Lee Da-hae made a guest appearance.In this episode, Lee Da-hae was seen visiting a dance studio with her manager Kim Soo-hyung.As Kim Soo-hyung loved to dance, he asked Lee Da-hae's dance instructor if she could teach him the choreography for SE7EN's past hit song 'PASSION'.To this, Lee Da-hae frowned and said, "What? No! You know what happened between me and SE7EN because of the dance for 'PASSION'?"She continued, "We fought while I was learning the dance moves from him. At that time, the music started playing and I was like, 'I can't do this anymore'."She resumed, "Even when I only heard the music, I didn't want to see his face for another second, you know. I was like, 'Let's just stop here, okay?' I was so annoyed."Then the dance instructor commented, "But I feel like you can pull the dance off really well, Da-hae."Lee Da-hae laughed and said, "Ah, you kind of want me to try it again, don't you?"After that, they practiced the dance for 'PASSION', and managed to do a mini performance together.(Credit= 'se7enofficial' Instagram, MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)