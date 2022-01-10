뉴스
[SBS Star] O Yeong-su Wins a Golden Globe for 'Squid Game'
Published 2022.01.10 13:56 Updated 2022.01.10 14:06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] O Yeong-su Wins a Golden Globe for Squid Game
Korean actor O Yeong-su has won the Best TV Supporting Actor at this year's Golden Globe Awards for his role in the mega-hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'.

On January 9 (local time), the winners list of the 79th Golden Globe Awards was announced―and O Yeong-su won the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television' category for his role 'Oh Il-nam' in 'Squid Game'.
O Yeong-suThe 77-year-old actor beat Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of 'The Morning Show' (Apple TV+), Kieran Culkin of 'Succession' (HBO), and Brett Goldstein of 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+).

In 'Squid Game', O Yeong-su took on the role of 'Oh Il-nam' (Player #001), an elderly participant of a deadly contest of debt-ridden people attempting to win the prize money of 45.6 billion won.

It is the very first time for a South Korean actor to win a trophy at the Golden Globes; while two American actresses with Korean descent―Sandra Oh and Awkwafina―have previously taken their trophies home.
O Yeong-suFollowing the announcement, O Yeong-su shared a brief acceptance speech through Netflix, "When I first heard the news, I told myself, 'I'm a descent man' for the first time in my life."

He continued, "While embracing the scent of our culture and the love for my family deep in my heart, I would like to thank everyone around the world. I wish you all live a beautiful life. Thank you."

Meanwhile, this year's Golden Globe Awards was held with no audience and was not livestreamed due to the industry's boycott for its alleged lack of diversity.

(Credit= Golden Globe Awards, Netflix, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
