[SBS Star] O Yeong-su Wins a Golden Globe for 'Squid Game'

Korean actor O Yeong-su has won the Best TV Supporting Actor at this year's Golden Globe Awards for his role in the mega-hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'.On January 9 (local time), the winners list of the 79th Golden Globe Awards was announced―and O Yeong-su won the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television' category for his role 'Oh Il-nam' in 'Squid Game'.The 77-year-old actor beat Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of 'The Morning Show' (Apple TV+), Kieran Culkin of 'Succession' (HBO), and Brett Goldstein of 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+).In 'Squid Game', O Yeong-su took on the role of 'Oh Il-nam' (Player #001), an elderly participant of a deadly contest of debt-ridden people attempting to win the prize money of 45.6 billion won.It is the very first time for a South Korean actor to win a trophy at the Golden Globes; while two American actresses with Korean descent―Sandra Oh and Awkwafina―have previously taken their trophies home.Following the announcement, O Yeong-su shared a brief acceptance speech through Netflix, "When I first heard the news, I told myself, 'I'm a descent man' for the first time in my life."He continued, "While embracing the scent of our culture and the love for my family deep in my heart, I would like to thank everyone around the world. I wish you all live a beautiful life. Thank you."Meanwhile, this year's Golden Globe Awards was held with no audience and was not livestreamed due to the industry's boycott for its alleged lack of diversity.(Credit= Golden Globe Awards, Netflix, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)