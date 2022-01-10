뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former DAY6 Jae Under Fire for Making an Offensive Comment About JAMIE
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Former DAY6 Jae Under Fire for Making an Offensive Comment About JAMIE

[SBS Star] Former DAY6 Jae Under Fire for Making an Offensive Comment About JAMIE

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.10 11:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former DAY6 Jae Under Fire for Making an Offensive Comment About JAMIE
Jae, a former member of K-pop boy band DAY6 has apologized for a comment he made about his former labelmate JAMIE.

During his recent live broadcast, Jae threw an offensive word towards his longtime labelmate and friend JAMIE.
Jae, JAMIEHe said, "Okay, now that I'm not in K-pop anymore, I can say this. Why JAMIE trying to be a th*t?", and laughed out loud.

The clip of Jae making the offensive comment immediately circulated online, and a lot of K-pop fans pointed out that his word choice was inappropriate and rude.

Jae later explained that he had misjudged the word he had used was the same as "baddie," and apologized to JAMIE as well as those who were hurt by the comment.
Jae, JAMIEAs the clip went viral on Twitter, JAMIE later found about the whole situation and expressed her disappointment.

In her now-deleted tweets, JAMIE wrote, "A what?", "Just remember how much I cared about you even before you were in your last company, and how many times if you were alright. I prayed for you, and your questions were like mind. It's really sad."

After deleting the tweets, JAMIE wrote, "I'm just deleting it, I'm okay," and "I hate that we as women have to be subjected to men's humor to appease incels on the Internet."
Jae, JAMIEJae and JAMIE were under a same management agency―JYP Entertainment―and JAMIE left the agency in 2019 while Jae left DAY6 and the agency at the end of December 2021.

(Credit= 'jiminpark07' 'eaJPark' Twitter, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.