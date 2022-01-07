[SBS Star] TXT BEOMGYU Sends a Heartwarming Message to Each of Show Cast After Guesting on the Show

BEOMGYU of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) sent a heartwarming message to each of television show cast after his guest appearance.On January 6 episode of JTBC's television show 'Bistro Shigor', the cast members were spotted talking about BEOMGYU.Recently, BEOMGYU guested on the show as a 'part-timer' and left a great impression on them with his hard-working attitude and kindness.At the start of the show, MAX Changmin sighed and said, "Ah, it's going to feel so empty without the part-timer BEOMGYU today."Lee Soo Hyuk commented, "You know, BEOMGYU messaged me after we wrapped up our shooting. He's so polite."Then, Choi Ji Woo said, "He sent me a really long message as well. I thought he only messaged me!"She laughed and continued, "Oh, I was really touched by his words. They melted my heart."Lee Jang-woo and Cho Sae-ho also said, "I received a long message from him too. He wrote the message differently to everyone, it seems."Lee Soo Hyuk said, "Ah, definitely. He couldn't have copied and pasted the message. It was very personal."(Credit= JTBC Bistro Shigor)(SBS Star)