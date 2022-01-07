뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Awe at How Gorgeous YoonA & KARINA Are in Their Own Ways
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Awe at How Gorgeous YoonA & KARINA Are in Their Own Ways

[SBS Star] Fans Awe at How Gorgeous YoonA & KARINA Are in Their Own Ways

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.07 16:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Awe at How Gorgeous YoonA & KARINA Are in Their Own Ways
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's YoonA and aespa's KARINA gathered a tremendous attention online with a single photo of themselves standing next to each other.

On December 31, MBC's annual music festival '2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' took place. 

Just like last year, YoonA hosted the event while the hottest K-pop groups including aespa taking the stage with their breathtaking performances. 

A couple of days later, a photo of YoonA and KARINA standing side by side went viral among K-pop fans.
KARINA, YoonAAs both YoonA and KARINA are known to be the "visual member" of each group, fans were impressed to finally see the two K-pop stars standing next to each other.

Fans especially highlighted that YoonA and KARINA are so beautiful in their own different ways, almost looking like two characters from two different genres.

Some of the comments include, "KARINA looks like a game character while YoonA looks like a Disney princess.", "They are so different but so beautiful at the same time!", "Can't believe they are from a same agency.", "SM Entertainment is so lucky to have them both.", and so on.
KARINA, YoonA(Credit= MBC Gayo Daejejeon, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.