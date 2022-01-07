[SBS Star] Fans Awe at How Gorgeous YoonA & KARINA Are in Their Own Ways

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's YoonA and aespa's KARINA gathered a tremendous attention online with a single photo of themselves standing next to each other.On December 31, MBC's annual music festival '2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' took place.Just like last year, YoonA hosted the event while the hottest K-pop groups including aespa taking the stage with their breathtaking performances.A couple of days later, a photo of YoonA and KARINA standing side by side went viral among K-pop fans.As both YoonA and KARINA are known to be the "visual member" of each group, fans were impressed to finally see the two K-pop stars standing next to each other.Fans especially highlighted that YoonA and KARINA are so beautiful in their own different ways, almost looking like two characters from two different genres.Some of the comments include, "KARINA looks like a game character while YoonA looks like a Disney princess.", "They are so different but so beautiful at the same time!", "Can't believe they are from a same agency.", "SM Entertainment is so lucky to have them both.", and so on.(Credit= MBC Gayo Daejejeon, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)