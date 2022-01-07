[SBS Star] VIDEO: NAYEON Gets Criticized by TWICE Members When She Shares Selfies on Their Instagram?

NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she gets a lot of criticism from her fellow members when she shares her selfies in a particular angle on Instagram.On January 6, one fashion magazine posted a video of NAYEON and the group's leader JIHYO on YouTube.In this video, the two girls were asked if they have any habits when taking photos.NAYEON answered, "Ah, JIHYO winks all the time. JIHYO, can you tell them what you think my habit is?"JIHYO responded, "Well, NAYEON's been really into taking selfies from a low angle before. I didn't like that. I had to tell her not to upload those selfies from that angle on Instagram many times."NAYEON said, "Yeah, that's true. Whenever I uploaded selfies from a low angle on Instagram, the members of TWICE would pretty much attack me on our group chat. They criticize me so much there!"She laughed and quickly added, "I think I've become better at taking selfies now though."Then, JIHYO shrugged her shoulders and commented, "I'm not sure if I got too used to her selfies nowadays, or her selfie skills have improved, but her selfies are okay now."She continued, "But NAYEON is actually very good at taking mirror selfies, which I'm horrible at. She's been teaching me how to take good mirror selfies. She's a great teacher."NAYEON talked back, "Well, yes, although I may not be the best at selecting the best selfie out of the ones that I took, I'm pretty good at taking mirror selfies."After that, NAYEON gave detailed lessons on how to take good mirror selfies to JIHYO.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'Y magazine 와이매거진' YouTube)(SBS Star)