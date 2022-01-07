뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Kang·Jung Hoyeon Found as 'Friends' of Kim Yuna·Park Bo Gum in a Past Advertisement
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.07 14:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Kang·Jung Hoyeon Found as Friends of Kim Yuna·Park Bo Gum in a Past Advertisement
It was discovered that actor Song Kang and actress Jung Hoyeon were 'friends' of retired professional figure skater Kim Yuna and actor Park Bo Gum in a past advertisement. 

Recently, some past advertisement images for a soft drink company circulated on social media. 

The advertisement was from 2017, and Kim Yuna and Park Bo Gum were the main models of this company at that time. 
Coca-Cola adIn the advertisement, Kim Yuna and Park Bo Gum enjoyed a drink with their 'friends'. 

There were four supporting models acting as Kim Yuna and Park Bo Gum in the advertisement then, one of them being Song Kang, another one being Jung Hoyeon. 

Back then, both Song Kang and Jung Hoyeon were actively promoting themselves as models, but it was before they got their names out there. 
Coca-Cola adNot so long ago, some people happened to revisit these images, and uncovered that Song Kang and Jung Hoyeon were supporting models in the advertisement. 

After coming across this interesting fact, they left comments such as, "Wow, this is so awesome!", "Whoa! Seriously?!", "What...? What are my two favs doing there?!" and so on. 
Coca-Cola ad(Credit= Coca-Cola Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
