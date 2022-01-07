[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Spotted Keep Editing His Instagram Name & Bio After Making It

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) was seen continuously changing his Instagram name and bio after making it.On January 6, YEONJUN made his personal Instagram account; he became the first TXT member to have his own Instagram.After making his Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with a caption, "Hi."At this time, the name and bio on YEONJUN's Instagram said, "YEONJUN of TXT", "YEONJUN of TXT from BIGHIT MUSIC".A little while later though, he got rid of his bio and just left "YEONJUN of TXT" on top of his Instagram profile.Some time after that, YEONJUN once again made changes to his Instagram profile.YEONJUN simply left "YEONJUN" in the name section, without adding any description in the bio part.As fans saw this happening in real time, they could not stop laughing while imagining YEONJUN think over and over to make the kind of Instagram profile the way he wanted to be.They shared comments online, saying things like, "His name is getting shorter and shorter. Maybe he'll just get rid of it by tomorrow LOL.", "That is so cute of him!", "Just imagine him changing the name and bio! It's hilarious!" and so on.Meanwhile, the number of YEONJUN's Instagram followers surpassed 3 million in less than a day.(Credit= 'yawnzzn' Instagram)(SBS Star)