뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Spotted Keep Editing His Instagram Name & Bio After Making It
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Spotted Keep Editing His Instagram Name & Bio After Making It

[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Spotted Keep Editing His Instagram Name & Bio After Making It

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.07 11:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Spotted Keep Editing His Instagram Name & Bio After Making It
YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) was seen continuously changing his Instagram name and bio after making it. 

On January 6, YEONJUN made his personal Instagram account; he became the first TXT member to have his own Instagram. 

After making his Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with a caption, "Hi." 
YEONJUNAt this time, the name and bio on YEONJUN's Instagram said, "YEONJUN of TXT", "YEONJUN of TXT from BIGHIT MUSIC". 

A little while later though, he got rid of his bio and just left "YEONJUN of TXT" on top of his Instagram profile. 

Some time after that, YEONJUN once again made changes to his Instagram profile. 

YEONJUN simply left "YEONJUN" in the name section, without adding any description in the bio part. 
YEONJUNAs fans saw this happening in real time, they could not stop laughing while imagining YEONJUN think over and over to make the kind of Instagram profile the way he wanted to be. 

They shared comments online, saying things like, "His name is getting shorter and shorter. Maybe he'll just get rid of it by tomorrow LOL.", "That is so cute of him!", "Just imagine him changing the name and bio! It's hilarious!" and so on. 
YEONJUNMeanwhile, the number of YEONJUN's Instagram followers surpassed 3 million in less than a day. 

(Credit= 'yawnzzn' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.