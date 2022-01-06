[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jung Jae's Awkward Way of Sitting Down Makes Many Burst Out Laughing

Actor Lee Jung Jae's awkward way of sitting down with leather pants is making everyone burst into great laughter.On January 6, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' uploaded a preview for their upcoming episode on YouTube.In this preview, the next week's guest Lee Jung Jae was seen being greeted by the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho.Lee Jung Jae made a stylish appearance with a fancy top and pair of leather pants on this day.After shaking hands with Yu Jae Seok, Lee Jung Jae tried to sit on his seat―a lawn chair.'You Quiz on the Block' is known for their low lawn chairs that are not the most-comfortable, but iconic.As Lee Jung Jae was wearing leather pants, which did not stretch well, he struggled sit on such a low chair.He held Yu Jae Seok's hand, looked at him with 'help' eyes, and bent his legs slowly.When Lee Jung Jae finally managed to sit on the chair, he laughed at himself.Since Lee Jung Jae sat down in such an awkward and unusual manner, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho also burst into laughter.Regarding this part of the preview, fans left comments such as, "I can't stop laughing! He looked so awkward while sitting down!", "He kind of looked like a just-born baby giraffe right then!", "This is hilarious! I'm watching that part over and over again!" and so on.(Credit= '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' YouTube)(SBS Star)