뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jung Jae's Awkward Way of Sitting Down Makes Many Burst Out Laughing
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jung Jae's Awkward Way of Sitting Down Makes Many Burst Out Laughing

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jung Jae's Awkward Way of Sitting Down Makes Many Burst Out Laughing

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.06 18:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jung Jaes Awkward Way of Sitting Down Makes Many Burst Out Laughing
Actor Lee Jung Jae's awkward way of sitting down with leather pants is making everyone burst into great laughter. 

On January 6, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' uploaded a preview for their upcoming episode on YouTube. 

In this preview, the next week's guest Lee Jung Jae was seen being greeted by the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho. 
Lee Jung JaeLee Jung Jae made a stylish appearance with a fancy top and pair of leather pants on this day. 

After shaking hands with Yu Jae Seok, Lee Jung Jae tried to sit on his seat―a lawn chair. 

'You Quiz on the Block' is known for their low lawn chairs that are not the most-comfortable, but iconic. 
Lee Jung JaeAs Lee Jung Jae was wearing leather pants, which did not stretch well, he struggled sit on such a low chair. 

He held Yu Jae Seok's hand, looked at him with 'help' eyes, and bent his legs slowly. 

When Lee Jung Jae finally managed to sit on the chair, he laughed at himself. 

Since Lee Jung Jae sat down in such an awkward and unusual manner, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho also burst into laughter. 
 

Regarding this part of the preview, fans left comments such as, "I can't stop laughing! He looked so awkward while sitting down!", "He kind of looked like a just-born baby giraffe right then!", "This is hilarious! I'm watching that part over and over again!" and so on. 

(Credit= '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.