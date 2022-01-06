뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Much Her Debut Project 'Squid Game' Changed Her Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Much Her Debut Project 'Squid Game' Changed Her Life

[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Much Her Debut Project 'Squid Game' Changed Her Life

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.06 17:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Much Her Debut Project Squid Game Changed Her Life
Actress Jung Hoyeon talked about how much her appearance in 'Squid Game' changed her life. 

On January 5, fashion magazine VOGUE shared an interview of Jung Hoyeon online. 

During the interview, Jung Hoyeon looked back on the time when she was trying to get a part in Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'. 

At that time when she was asked if she could come in for an audition for 'Squid Game', she had been living in New York City for almost four years as a model. 
Squid GameJung Hoyeon said, "I didn't even have time to pack my things. I left in such a hurry. I had to leave my brand-new oven and pot behind." 

To this, the interviewer teased her by saying how a world-class actress was sad about an unused 5-dollar aluminum pot. 

Jung Hoyeon laughed and responded, "Oh, I've only been world-class for a month. Maybe after a year, it will change." 
Squid GameThen, the actress mentioned that she went to a handful of auditions and failed to land most of the roles before the launch of 'Squid Game', but everything had changed after the release. 

Jung Hoyeon said, "As I failed the auditions, I went to English classes and pored over English scripts, practicing my diction. I also took voice training lessons. I wanted to pick myself up for the time-being." 

She continued, "But once the series premiered, my life turned upside down. The feeling, there's a limit to what words can express, you know. It was hard-to-believe." 

She resumed, "I don't know why, but I couldn't eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn't believe it. I mean, I didn't trust the whole thing that was happening to me." 
Squid GameAfter that, Jung Hoyeon shared her hopes for the path of her acting career that just began. 

Jung Hoyeon said, "I've always wanted to go to Hollywood and to act in the States, and I still do. But 'Squid Game' has changed my mindset." 

She added, "It doesn't have to be an American movie or European movie, I now think it's the story and message that are more important." 
Squid Game'Squid Game' depicts a story about 456 deeply-in-debt contestants entering the 'game' where they play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, while risking their lives. 
 
In the series, Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Kang Sae-byeok'―a North Korean defector who entered the 'game' to pay for a broker that can find and retrieve her family from the North. 

It marked Jung Hoyeon's first acting project after years of being a runway model. 

(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' 'netflixkr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.