[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Much Her Debut Project 'Squid Game' Changed Her Life

Actress Jung Hoyeon talked about how much her appearance in 'Squid Game' changed her life.On January 5, fashion magazine VOGUE shared an interview of Jung Hoyeon online.During the interview, Jung Hoyeon looked back on the time when she was trying to get a part in Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'.At that time when she was asked if she could come in for an audition for 'Squid Game', she had been living in New York City for almost four years as a model.Jung Hoyeon said, "I didn't even have time to pack my things. I left in such a hurry. I had to leave my brand-new oven and pot behind."To this, the interviewer teased her by saying how a world-class actress was sad about an unused 5-dollar aluminum pot.Jung Hoyeon laughed and responded, "Oh, I've only been world-class for a month. Maybe after a year, it will change."Then, the actress mentioned that she went to a handful of auditions and failed to land most of the roles before the launch of 'Squid Game', but everything had changed after the release.Jung Hoyeon said, "As I failed the auditions, I went to English classes and pored over English scripts, practicing my diction. I also took voice training lessons. I wanted to pick myself up for the time-being."She continued, "But once the series premiered, my life turned upside down. The feeling, there's a limit to what words can express, you know. It was hard-to-believe."She resumed, "I don't know why, but I couldn't eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn't believe it. I mean, I didn't trust the whole thing that was happening to me."After that, Jung Hoyeon shared her hopes for the path of her acting career that just began.Jung Hoyeon said, "I've always wanted to go to Hollywood and to act in the States, and I still do. But 'Squid Game' has changed my mindset."She added, "It doesn't have to be an American movie or European movie, I now think it's the story and message that are more important."'Squid Game' depicts a story about 456 deeply-in-debt contestants entering the 'game' where they play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, while risking their lives.In the series, Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Kang Sae-byeok'―a North Korean defector who entered the 'game' to pay for a broker that can find and retrieve her family from the North.It marked Jung Hoyeon's first acting project after years of being a runway model.(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' 'netflixkr' Instagram)(SBS Star)