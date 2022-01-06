[SBS Star] BTS Cancels Plans to Fly to the U.S. Following the Postponement of the GRAMMYs

K-pop boy group BTS will stay in South Korea as this year's GRAMMY Awards have been postponed due to the Omicron variant concerns.On January 6, BTS' management agency Big Hit Music confirmed that plans for BTS flying to the United States have been cancelled.Earlier on January 5, the U.S. Recording Academy announced that the upcoming GRAMMY Awards have been postponed indefinitely; due to the surge of COVID-19's Omicron variant.The awards ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles, California.BTS was initially scheduled to resume the group's activities by attending the event, following the members' official break for two months.However, a source from Big Hit Music told media, "BTS had planned to attend the GRAMMYs, but after being informed of the postponement, we have halted all plans including the members heading to America."The source added, "At the moment, there are no schedule changes to BTS' upcoming Seoul concert in March."BTS is currently nominated for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards.(Credit= Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)