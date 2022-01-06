뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Share Their Condolences on the Past Social Media Posts of Late Actress Kim Mi Soo's Father
Fans are sharing their condolences after the passing of actress Kim Mi Soo―and past social media posts of the late actress' father were shared.

On January 5, Kim Mi Soo's management agency Landscape Entertainment shared an official statement that Kim Mi Soo has passed away.

The agency stated, "We sincerely ask everyone to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per the family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private."
Kim Mi SooThen on January 6, past social media posts of Kim Mi Soo's father promoting his daughter's TV debut were shared online.

In the posts, the actress' father wrote, "My daughter will be making her TV series debut with tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama!' as actress Kim Tae-hee's younger sister 'Cha Yeon-ji'. Please look forward to the first episode with much interest.", "My daughter's first press interview is up now. Please take a look.", along with photos of Kim Mi Soo.

To this, fans commented, "I really hope she rests in peace.", "Our condolences go to her father and family.", "She's only 30. It's so tragic she had to leave at such a young age.", "I cried so much while reading her father's posts. My thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved family.", and many more.
Kim Mi SooKim Mi Soo's last project was the currently-airing JTBC drama 'Snowdrop', and the actress took on the role of a close friend of the female lead 'Eun Young-ro' (JISOO of BLACKPINK), 'Yeo Jung Min' in the drama.

(Credit= Landscape Entertainment, JTBC Snowdrop)

(SBS Star)
