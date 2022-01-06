뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Recently Gains 7kg but Still Cannot Eat over 1 Dumpling?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] DARA Recently Gains 7kg but Still Cannot Eat over 1 Dumpling?

[SBS Star] DARA Recently Gains 7kg but Still Cannot Eat over 1 Dumpling?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.06 11:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Recently Gains 7kg but Still Cannot Eat over 1 Dumpling?
It turned out K-pop artist DARA is still a light eater despite her recent weight gain. 

On January 4, DARA updated her Instagram with photos of jajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles). 

Over these photos, DARA wrote, "I fell asleep while watching jajangmyeon mukbang. In my dream, I was enjoying my jajangmyeon so much. So, the next morning, I got jajangmyeon delivered."

She continued, "It was so good, but I couldn't finish it all, even though I took some noodles out before eating it. It was sad, seeing jajangmyeon go to waste. This is why I always need someone to eat with me." 
DARAThen, DARA also uploaded photos of fried dumplings that looked like it was ordered at the same place as where she ordered jajangmyeon. 

Regarding these photos of dumplings, she wrote, "Why can't I eat more than one dumpling? I don't know why, but it makes me feel really full." 
DARAPreviously in the end of December, DARA shared a photo of a bag of sealed potato chips. 

Along with this photo, she commented, "Who else eats a bag of potato chips like me? I usually open a bag of it, then eat it a little by little over the course of a month." 
DARADARA also posted photos of honey bread and corn pretzel around that time. 

She stated, "I was craving two of my favorites―honey bread and corn pretzel, so I bought them on my way home. But I couldn't have more than one bite, so I put them in the refrigerator." 

She resumed, "I ended up heating them in the microwave to eat the next day, then again the day after that."

Although DARA shared that she recently gained 7kg by working out a lot and eating more, it was clear that she is still a very light eater. 
DARA(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.