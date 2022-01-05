뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares How He Wants to Be Mentioned in Textbooks 50 Years Later
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares How He Wants to Be Mentioned in Textbooks 50 Years Later

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares How He Wants to Be Mentioned in Textbooks 50 Years Later

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.05 18:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares How He Wants to Be Mentioned in Textbooks 50 Years Later
RM of K-pop boy group BTS shared how he would like to be mentioned in textbooks in the future. 

On January 1, fashion magazine VOGUE KOREA released a video of BTS members' interview on YouTube. 
BTSDuring the interview, RM was asked an interesting question, "How would you like to be written in textbooks in 50 years time?" 

RM answered, "I would like to be mentioned as 'a K-pop star who was like this―someone who loved music, worked hard and always challenged himself.'" 

He continued, "I would like the sentence to be, 'a unique person'. I want to be an example of that kind of K-pop star."

He resumed, "In order to be in textbooks though, I believe you have to be an outlier, but..." 

Then, RM awkwardly laughed and added, "Yeah, but it's all good, because I'm already in textbooks." 
 

Not only is BTS seen in Music textbooks in Korea, but they are also already in Social Studies textbooks.

Previously, students have shared photos of BTS in their textbooks online, where there was a photo and description of BTS giving a speech at the UN General Assembly in 2018. 
BTS(Credit= 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.