[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares How He Wants to Be Mentioned in Textbooks 50 Years Later

RM of K-pop boy group BTS shared how he would like to be mentioned in textbooks in the future.On January 1, fashion magazine VOGUE KOREA released a video of BTS members' interview on YouTube.During the interview, RM was asked an interesting question, "How would you like to be written in textbooks in 50 years time?"RM answered, "I would like to be mentioned as 'a K-pop star who was like this―someone who loved music, worked hard and always challenged himself.'"He continued, "I would like the sentence to be, 'a unique person'. I want to be an example of that kind of K-pop star."He resumed, "In order to be in textbooks though, I believe you have to be an outlier, but..."Then, RM awkwardly laughed and added, "Yeah, but it's all good, because I'm already in textbooks."Not only is BTS seen in Music textbooks in Korea, but they are also already in Social Studies textbooks.Previously, students have shared photos of BTS in their textbooks online, where there was a photo and description of BTS giving a speech at the UN General Assembly in 2018.(Credit= 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)