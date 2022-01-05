[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares GOT7 Became Closer to Each Other After Going Their Ways Last Year

YOUNG JAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared that the members of the group became closer after going their ways last year.On January 4, fashion magazine THE STAR released cover photos and interview of YOUNG JAE online.During the interview, YOUNG JAE was asked whether his friendship with GOT7 members has changed since they all started focusing on personal promotions about a year ago.YOUNG JAE answered, "No, we are still very good with each other. In fact, we've actually become closer since we parted ways."He continued, "We talk much on our group chat. Our conversations consist of such unimportant things, but it's really fun."Then, YOUNG JAE mentioned how they resolve arguments when they happen.The K-pop star said, "We do occasionally fight, but we always make sure we make up with one another right away. We discuss and compromise together."He resumed, "If we have to, we would discuss for hours until we resolve problems. We're like, 'We can do it! Let's make everything work!'"Debuted in January 2014, GOT7 released a great number of hit tracks including, 'A', 'Stop stop it', 'If You Do', 'Hard Carry', 'Lullaby' and so on.At the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, all seven members of the group left the agency and each joined a different one.They stated that they will be focusing on personal promotions for the time-being, but will get together as a group soon enough.(Credit= '333cyj333' 'jaybnow.hr' Instagram, THE STAR)(SBS Star)