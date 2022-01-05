뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares GOT7 Became Closer to Each Other After Going Their Ways Last Year
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares GOT7 Became Closer to Each Other After Going Their Ways Last Year

[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares GOT7 Became Closer to Each Other After Going Their Ways Last Year

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.05 17:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares GOT7 Became Closer to Each Other After Going Their Ways Last Year
YOUNG JAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared that the members of the group became closer after going their ways last year. 

On January 4, fashion magazine THE STAR released cover photos and interview of YOUNG JAE online. 
YOUNG JAEDuring the interview, YOUNG JAE was asked whether his friendship with GOT7 members has changed since they all started focusing on personal promotions about a year ago. 

YOUNG JAE answered, "No, we are still very good with each other. In fact, we've actually become closer since we parted ways." 

He continued, "We talk much on our group chat. Our conversations consist of such unimportant things, but it's really fun." 
YOUNG JAEThen, YOUNG JAE mentioned how they resolve arguments when they happen. 

The K-pop star said, "We do occasionally fight, but we always make sure we make up with one another right away. We discuss and compromise together." 

He resumed, "If we have to, we would discuss for hours until we resolve problems. We're like, 'We can do it! Let's make everything work!'" 
YOUNG JAEDebuted in January 2014, GOT7 released a great number of hit tracks including, 'A', 'Stop stop it', 'If You Do', 'Hard Carry', 'Lullaby' and so on. 

At the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, all seven members of the group left the agency and each joined a different one. 

They stated that they will be focusing on personal promotions for the time-being, but will get together as a group soon enough. 

(Credit= '333cyj333' 'jaybnow.hr' Instagram, THE STAR) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.