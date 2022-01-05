뉴스
[SBS Star] HUENING BAHIYYIH Says HUENINGKAI Sends Her Congratulatory Messages Every Day
[SBS Star] HUENING BAHIYYIH Says HUENINGKAI Sends Her Congratulatory Messages Every Day

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.05
HUENING BAHIYYIH of K-pop girl group Kep1er shared that her older brother HUENINGKAI of boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER floods her message inbox with congratulatory messages every day. 

On January 3, Kep1er's showcase for the group's debut mini album 'FIRST IMPACT' was held online. 

During the showcase, Kep1er members mentioned getting support from K-pop artist SUNMI, who was their 'master' on Mnet's survival audition show 'Girls Planet 999'. 

They said, "SUNMI gave us so much support. She recently told us that we looked happier than the time when we were on 'Girls Planet 999'. 
Kep1erThen, former SM Entertainment trainee CHAEHYUN talked about getting messages from the members of aespa. 

CHAEHYUN said, "I trained with aespa members in the past, and they messaged me the other day. They congratulated me on making my debut." 

She continued, "They were like, 'We'll be able to see you in our waiting room now!' I'm so excited to meet them at broadcasting stations." 
Kep1erAfter that, HUENING BAHIYYIH spoke about the support she received from HUENINGKAI. 

HUENING BAHIYYIH said, "HUENINGKAI and I have been keeping in touch every day these days. He congratulates me on my debut every day." 

She resumed, "I feel very grateful, because not only does he congratulate me, but he also congratulates my fellow members for their debut." 
Kep1er9-member group Kep1er made debut following the fierce competition on 'Girls Planet 999' last year. 

(Credit= 'official.kep1er' 'TXT.bighit' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
