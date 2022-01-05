뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Se Young Talks About Her Chemistry with JUNHO in 'The Red Sleeve'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Se Young Talks About Her Chemistry with JUNHO in 'The Red Sleeve'

[SBS Star] Lee Se Young Talks About Her Chemistry with JUNHO in 'The Red Sleeve'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.05 15:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Se Young Talks About Her Chemistry with JUNHO in The Red Sleeve
Actress Lee Se Young referred singer/actor JUNHO as the greatest partner she could ever ask for.

Recently, Lee Se Young sat down for her press interview after wrapping up her latest drama 'The Red Sleeve' in success.

'The Red Sleeve' is a fictional-historical drama about the imperial romance between the crown prince Yi San (JUNHO) and a court lady Seong Deok-im (Lee Se Young).
The Red Sleeve
Regarding her chemistry with JUNHO, Lee Se Young said, "Since we filmed together for almost every scene, we were very close to each other. Since his personality is very affectionate and friendly in real life, I was able to communicate with him smoothly and comfortably while filming."

She added, "Our chemistry was really something exceptional, and I'm happy to have worked with him. He is an actor I have trusted since the very beginning."
The Red SleeveThanks to the drama's huge success, a lot of viewers have expressed hopes that Lee Se Young and JUNHO would film a reincarnation romance.

To this, Lee Se Young said, "That’s not something I can do by myself. If you make it right now, I'll probably star in it."
The Red Sleeve'The Red Sleeve' successfully concluded on January 1 with a viewership rating of 17.4%. 

(Credit= MBC The Red Sleeve)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.