[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares How Pressured He Felt Following the Success of 'Parasite'

Actor Choi Woo Shik shared that he felt much-pressured following the success of 'Parasite'.
On January 4, Choi Woo Shik had an interview with the press to talk about his newly-released crime movie 'The Policeman's Lineage', where he plays the role of a policeman 'Min-jae'.
During the talk, Choi Woo Shik revealed why he chose 'The Policeman's Lineage' after 'Parasite'―an award-winning movie premiered in May 2019.
Choi Woo Shik said, "When I finish one project, I usually want to play a role that is different to my previous character. I saw a lot of sides to 'Min-jae', which I couldn't see in 'Parasite' 'Ki-woo'."
He continued, "Actually, I felt really pressured about my acting as well as career after 'Parasite'. I wasn't sure how I should choose my future projects, and act in them. I felt tight and heavy on my chest."
He went on, "I couldn't sleep at night because of those concerns. Then, one day, I thought to myself, 'I am thinking and worrying way too much'. So, I started searching for ways to do that."
Then, Choi Woo Shik shared how he managed to overcome the difficulties.
The actor said, "I realized that it would help to pick a project that I could have fun while completing it. That was 'The Policeman's Lineage'. I enjoyed every part of the making process."
He resumed, "The way for me to press the pressure down from 'Parasite' was to become part of a project with a process that would make me feel relaxed and happy."
Choi Woo Shik made his acting debut with a minor role in MBC's drama 'Mate' in 2011.
His works include 'Set Me Free' (2014), 'Train to Busan' (2016), 'Fight for My Way' (2017), 'Okja' (2017), 'Rosebud' (2019) and more.
(Credit= CJ ENM)
(SBS Star)