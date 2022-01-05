뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares How Pressured He Felt Following the Success of 'Parasite'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares How Pressured He Felt Following the Success of 'Parasite'

[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares How Pressured He Felt Following the Success of 'Parasite'

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.05 11:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares How Pressured He Felt Following the Success of Parasite
Actor Choi Woo Shik shared that he felt much-pressured following the success of 'Parasite'.  

On January 4, Choi Woo Shik had an interview with the press to talk about his newly-released crime movie 'The Policeman's Lineage', where he plays the role of a policeman 'Min-jae'. 

During the talk, Choi Woo Shik revealed why he chose 'The Policeman's Lineage' after 'Parasite'―an award-winning movie premiered in May 2019. 
Choi Woo ShikChoi Woo Shik said, "When I finish one project, I usually want to play a role that is different to my previous character. I saw a lot of sides to 'Min-jae', which I couldn't see in 'Parasite' 'Ki-woo'."  

He continued, "Actually, I felt really pressured about my acting as well as career after 'Parasite'. I wasn't sure how I should choose my future projects, and act in them. I felt tight and heavy on my chest." 

He went on, "I couldn't sleep at night because of those concerns. Then, one day, I thought to myself, 'I am thinking and worrying way too much'. So, I started searching for ways to do that."  
Choi Woo ShikThen, Choi Woo Shik shared how he managed to overcome the difficulties. 

The actor said, "I realized that it would help to pick a project that I could have fun while completing it. That was 'The Policeman's Lineage'. I enjoyed every part of the making process." 

He resumed, "The way for me to press the pressure down from 'Parasite' was to become part of a project with a process that would make me feel relaxed and happy." 
Choi Woo ShikChoi Woo Shik made his acting debut with a minor role in MBC's drama 'Mate' in 2011. 

His works include 'Set Me Free' (2014), 'Train to Busan' (2016), 'Fight for My Way' (2017), 'Okja' (2017), 'Rosebud' (2019) and more. 

(Credit= CJ ENM)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.