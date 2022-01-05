[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares How Pressured He Felt Following the Success of 'Parasite'

Actor Choi Woo Shik shared that he felt much-pressured following the success of 'Parasite'.On January 4, Choi Woo Shik had an interview with the press to talk about his newly-released crime movie 'The Policeman's Lineage', where he plays the role of a policeman 'Min-jae'.During the talk, Choi Woo Shik revealed why he chose 'The Policeman's Lineage' after 'Parasite'―an award-winning movie premiered in May 2019.Choi Woo Shik said, "When I finish one project, I usually want to play a role that is different to my previous character. I saw a lot of sides to 'Min-jae', which I couldn't see in 'Parasite' 'Ki-woo'."He continued, "Actually, I felt really pressured about my acting as well as career after 'Parasite'. I wasn't sure how I should choose my future projects, and act in them. I felt tight and heavy on my chest."He went on, "I couldn't sleep at night because of those concerns. Then, one day, I thought to myself, 'I am thinking and worrying way too much'. So, I started searching for ways to do that."Then, Choi Woo Shik shared how he managed to overcome the difficulties.The actor said, "I realized that it would help to pick a project that I could have fun while completing it. That was 'The Policeman's Lineage'. I enjoyed every part of the making process."He resumed, "The way for me to press the pressure down from 'Parasite' was to become part of a project with a process that would make me feel relaxed and happy."Choi Woo Shik made his acting debut with a minor role in MBC's drama 'Mate' in 2011.His works include 'Set Me Free' (2014), 'Train to Busan' (2016), 'Fight for My Way' (2017), 'Okja' (2017), 'Rosebud' (2019) and more.(Credit= CJ ENM)(SBS Star)