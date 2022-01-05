뉴스
[SBS Star] Park So Dam Shares a Handwritten Letter After Her Cancer Surgery
Published 2022.01.05
Actress Park So Dam gave an update to her fans through a handwritten letter after her recent thyroid cancer surgery.

On January 4, Park So Dam took to her personal Instagram to share a photo of her letter, greeting her fans for the new year.
Park So DamThe actress wrote:

Hello everyone, this is Park So Dam.

The four seasons have passed, and the cold winter has arrived again.

It feels like the winter is telling us that we must start a new year again.

I know that you've all tried your best in 2021, and I hope that happiness is delivered to you in 2022 with 'Special Cargo'.

Hope you have a happy new year, and please be healthy in both mind and body.

I wish I can meet you all face to face very soon and express my heart to you.

I really miss you a lot. Thank you all, and have a blessed year.
Park So DamBack in December 13, Park So Dam's management agency Artist Company announced that the actress was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Shortly after hearing the result, Park So Dam received surgery and is currently halting her promotional activities for her upcoming film 'Special Cargo'.

(Credit= 'sodam_park_0908' Instagram, Artist Company)

(SBS Star)
