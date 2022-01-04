뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Experiences Extreme Weight Loss While Recovering from COVID-19?
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Experiences Extreme Weight Loss While Recovering from COVID-19?

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Experiences Extreme Weight Loss While Recovering from COVID-19?

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.04 18:13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Experiences Extreme Weight Loss While Recovering from COVID-19?
It was revealed that JIN of K-pop boy group BTS lost a drastic amount of weight while recovering from COVID-19. 

Back on December 25, BTS' management agency Big Hit Music broke the news that JIN had contracted the coronavirus. 

The agency said, "JIN was fully vaccinated by August, but he recently had a chill and fever. Though his symptoms were mild, he took the test earlier in the morning." 

They continued, "This evening, he was tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently administering self-care at home in accordance with the directions of the healthcare authorities." 

Around noon of January 4, Big Hit Music announced that JIN had completely recovered from the coronavirus at home. 
JINThen in the afternoon of January 4, J-HOPE updated his Instagram with photos of himself with a hashtag 'outfit' next to emojis wearing a mask and feeling cold. 

In the photos, J-HOPE showed off his fashionable outfit of the day outside in a park. 

Only a few minutes following J-HOPE's Instagram update, JIN came along and left a comment under it. 

JIN wrote, "J-HOPE, I lost 4 kg. You've got to buy me something to eat." 

It is assumed that JIN lost all that weight during his COVID-19 recovery, and fans' hearts broke after finding out about it.  
J-HOPE JIN(Credit= 'jin' 'uarmyhope' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
