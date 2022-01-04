[SBS Star] VIDEO: WENDY Reads Out a Handwritten Letter to Fans Waiting for Her in the Cold

WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet was spotted reading out a handwritten letter to fans, who were waiting for her in the cold.After WENDY finished her radio show 'SBS POWER FM Young Street' on January 3, WENDY stopped by one area in the parking lot of SBS building to say goodbye to fans.WENDY opened the window of her van and waved hi to fans, then unexpectedly took something out of her pocket.It was a handwritten letter that she wrote to her fans in the radio booth before she came down to the parking lot.Then, the Red Velvet member read the letter out loud to fans around.In the letter, WENDY wrote, "Happy New Year! Thank you for always being here when I finish my radio show, even when it's hot, cold or freezing."She also wrote, "Thank you for creating such good memories for me all the time. But make sure you always keep yourself warm. You must keep your hands, feet and neck warm, okay?"She added, "Don't catch a cold as well. Stay healthy at all times! I hope this year will be filled with happiness and lots of good things for you! Thank you, and love you!"After listening to her sweet message, her lucky fans who were there all went, "Awww! Thank you, WENDY!"WENDY showed up the letter to the fans, waved goodbye, then left the site with a big smile on her face.(Credit= 'RedVelvet' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)