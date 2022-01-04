[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Continued Acting Even with Fractured Spine so that He Does Not Get Replaced

Actor Jung Hae In shared that he continued acting even with his spine fractured in his early debut days, so that he did not get replaced.On December 30 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels 3', Jung Hae In made a guest appearance.While talking to the hosts of the show, Jung Hae In talked about the past when he constantly worried that he would lose an opportunity to be in films/dramas.Jung Hae In said, "Not long after I made debut, I managed to get a part in a historical drama. At that time, I accidentally fell off a horse. I fractured my spine then."He continued, "But I didn't tell anybody about that. I just fought the pain by myself, and tried my best not to show that I was in pain. I was scared that if I told them I fractured my spine, they would replace me."He went on, "That could have easily happened, because it was before any shootings for that drama took place. I was practicing my horse-riding before the actual shoot, so if they found out that I was hurt, they could have replaced me with another actor."With an awkward laugh, he added, "I was new in the industry at that time, and I was desperate for that role."Jung Hae In debuted with TV CHOSUN's drama 'Bride of the Century' in 2014, at the age of 25.(Credit= tvN House on Wheels 3)(SBS Star)