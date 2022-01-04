뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Continued Acting Even with Fractured Spine so that He Does Not Get Replaced
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Continued Acting Even with Fractured Spine so that He Does Not Get Replaced

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Continued Acting Even with Fractured Spine so that He Does Not Get Replaced

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.04 16:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Continued Acting Even with Fractured Spine so that He Does Not Get Replaced
Actor Jung Hae In shared that he continued acting even with his spine fractured in his early debut days, so that he did not get replaced. 

On December 30 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels 3', Jung Hae In made a guest appearance. 

While talking to the hosts of the show, Jung Hae In talked about the past when he constantly worried that he would lose an opportunity to be in films/dramas. 
Jung Hae InJung Hae In said, "Not long after I made debut, I managed to get a part in a historical drama. At that time, I accidentally fell off a horse. I fractured my spine then." 

He continued, "But I didn't tell anybody about that. I just fought the pain by myself, and tried my best not to show that I was in pain. I was scared that if I told them I fractured my spine, they would replace me." 

He went on, "That could have easily happened, because it was before any shootings for that drama took place. I was practicing my horse-riding before the actual shoot, so if they found out that I was hurt, they could have replaced me with another actor." 

With an awkward laugh, he added, "I was new in the industry at that time, and I was desperate for that role." 
Jung Hae In Jung Hae InJung Hae In debuted with TV CHOSUN's drama 'Bride of the Century' in 2014, at the age of 25. 

(Credit= tvN House on Wheels 3) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.