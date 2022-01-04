뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA·JIN·RM Fully Recover from COVID-19
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA·JIN·RM Fully Recover from COVID-19

K-pop boy group BTS' SUGA, JIN, and RM have fully recovered from COVID-19.

On January 4, BTS' management agency Big Hit Music shared an official statement announcing the recovery of JIN and RM, following SUGA's on January 3.

The agency's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is Big Hit Music.

We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and JIN have made full recoveries from COVID-19, and their quarantines have concluded as of today (January 4) at noon.

RM and JIN, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday (December 25), are now able to return to their daily activities.

Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine.

JIN had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home, but has since made a full recovery.

We would like to thank fans who have shown concern for the artists' health, as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines. Thank you.
SUGA, JIN, RMSUGA tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24, while JIN and RM's diagnosis were announced a day later.

(Credit= Big Hit Music)

(SBS Star)
