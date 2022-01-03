[SBS Star] RAIN Says Kim Tae-hee Rejected Him 5 Times Because She Thought He Was a Playboy

Singer RAIN shared that his wife actress Kim Tae-hee rejected him five times before she agreed to go on a date with him.In the latest episode of Netflix's new show 'The Hungry and the Hairy', RAIN reminisced the times when he got rejected by Kim Tae-hee.While speaking to Kim Tae-hee's good friend actress Lee Hanee, RAIN said, "I asked Tae-hee out, but I got rejected like five times before she agreed to go on a date with me."He went on, "During those times, she hurt me so much that I had to put a bandage on my heart."Lee Hanee responded, "Well, it was because she thought you would do the same to every other girls."RAIN nodded and commented, "Yes, that's right. I think she thought I did that to all girls for some reason. She took me as a playboy."Then, RAIN shared how he managed to persuade Kim Tae-hee.RAIN said, "Tae-hee asked me about the stuff she heard about me. It was about me and some girls. I decided to be completely honest with her."He continued, "So, I told her everything; the truth. I told her which part she knew was true and which part was false. I think my honesty won her heart. She opened her heart to me after that."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee met while shooting a commercial, then got married in January 2017.The couple have two daughters, who were born in October 2017 and September 2019.(Credit= Netflix Korea, Online Community)(SBS Star)