뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals Nobody Around Him Has Shown Interest in Jeon So Min
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals Nobody Around Him Has Shown Interest in Jeon So Min

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals Nobody Around Him Has Shown Interest in Jeon So Min

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.03 17:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals Nobody Around Him Has Shown Interest in Jeon So Min
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared that no one around him is interested in actress Jeon So Min. 

On January 2 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min turned into a fortune teller. 

When it was Yu Jae Seok's turn to get his fortune read, he mentioned Jeon So Min and comedian Yang Se Chan's relationship. 
Running ManYu Jae Seok said, "So Min truly thinks Se Chan is an okay guy. I think if Se Chan actually makes the move, you two may become more than friends." 

He continued, "You know there are many hoobaes around me, right? The funny thing is though, one or two should ask me if So Min is alright by now, but nobody has so far." 

Then, he emphasized, "Nobody!", and burst out laughing. 
Running ManYang Se Chan laughingly commented, "That's true. My buddies including Chang-hee, Sae-ho, Byung-jae, and Se-hyung have never shown interest in So Min too. It's weird." 

To this, Jeon So Min responded, "Hey! I'm not interested in any of the guys you mentioned as well. I don't like them either!" 

Yu Jae Seok said, "Well, that's good, because Sae-ho said he wasn't interested in you either. I tried to set the two up in the past, but it didn't work. They were both like, 'No, thanks.'"

Jeon So Min laughed and stated in a loud voice, "It's not like I wanted to go on a date with him! I didn't want to go on a date with him either!" 
Running Man(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.