[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals Nobody Around Him Has Shown Interest in Jeon So Min

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared that no one around him is interested in actress Jeon So Min.On January 2 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min turned into a fortune teller.When it was Yu Jae Seok's turn to get his fortune read, he mentioned Jeon So Min and comedian Yang Se Chan's relationship.Yu Jae Seok said, "So Min truly thinks Se Chan is an okay guy. I think if Se Chan actually makes the move, you two may become more than friends."He continued, "You know there are many hoobaes around me, right? The funny thing is though, one or two should ask me if So Min is alright by now, but nobody has so far."Then, he emphasized, "Nobody!", and burst out laughing.Yang Se Chan laughingly commented, "That's true. My buddies including Chang-hee, Sae-ho, Byung-jae, and Se-hyung have never shown interest in So Min too. It's weird."To this, Jeon So Min responded, "Hey! I'm not interested in any of the guys you mentioned as well. I don't like them either!"Yu Jae Seok said, "Well, that's good, because Sae-ho said he wasn't interested in you either. I tried to set the two up in the past, but it didn't work. They were both like, 'No, thanks.'"Jeon So Min laughed and stated in a loud voice, "It's not like I wanted to go on a date with him! I didn't want to go on a date with him either!"(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)