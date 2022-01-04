'동물 좋아하는 분'이면 꼭 '읽어'봐야 할 피터 싱어 교수 강의 풀버전

피터 싱어는 많은 사람의 반발하는 상황에서 자신의 소신을 지킬 수 있는 힘에 대해서는 "침착하고 이성적으로 많은 사람과 교류하고 더 많은 정보를 얻으라"고 조언했습니다. 또, "지금 이 시대에 옳고 그름을 명확하게 판단할 수 있는 능력이 중요하다"며 "철학을 공부하라"고 추천했습니다.

■차근 차근 '읽는' 피터 싱어 교수 강의 풀버전

First, veal calves, kept all their lives in these wooden stalls, unable to walk or even turn around.

먼저 고기용 송아지들입니다. 평생을 이런 나무 외양간에 갇혀 걷지도, 뒤돌아서지도 못 하고 살아갑니다.

Next, pigs in a huge shed, highly intelligent animals in a prison with nothing to do all day

다음은 대형 축사의 돼지들입니다. 지능이 높은 동물인 돼지들이 종일 아무것도 못 하며 감옥 같은 곳에서 살아갑니다.

Now, egg-laying hens crammed into small wire cages, with no opportunity to build a nest, or spread their wings even, or walk freely.

이번엔 산란계입니다. 작은 철장에 처박힌 채 둥지를 짓거나 날개를 펴거나 자유롭게 걷는 기회조차 누리지 못합니다.

And then chickens raised for meat which Professor John Webster, the founder of one of the world's

major centers for the study of farm animal welfare, has described as "The single most severe, systematic example of man's inhumanity to another sentient animal."

그리고 육계입니다. 이런 사육 방식을 두고 세계적인 농장동물 복지 연구소를 설립한 존 웹스터 교수는 "인간이 인간 외 지각 있는 존재에 행하는 가장 끔찍하고 조직적인 비인간적 행위"라고 표현했습니다.

I can draw a lesson from my experience with trying to change people's ideas about animals: if you think something is wrong, and needs to be changed, don't give up just because people scoff at you!

제가 동물에 대한 인식을 바꾸려고 하면서 얻은 교훈은 뭔가가 잘못되어서 바뀌어야 한다고 생각하면

비웃음을 사더라도 포기하지 않아야 한다는 것입니다.



Try harder to get them to see it as you see it.

더 노력해서 내가 느끼는 걸 남도 느낄 수 있게 해야 합니다.

Talk to others about it, get more information, join with other people who think like you,

and always be calm and reasonable.

다른 사람과 공유하고 더 많은 정보를 얻고 생각이 같은 사람들과 교류하고, 침착하고 이성적이어야 합니다.



In the long run, that is the best way to persuade people.

장기적으로 보면 이게 타인을 설득하는 최고의 방법입니다

But to do that, the electorate also needs to be enlightened.

하지만 그러려면 유권자들의 의식도 깨어있어야 합니다.

Ask yourself: is it right? And if it is, then make that part of the way you live. Bring your values and your lifestyle into harmony.

과연 옳은 건지 자문하고, 옳으면 여러분 삶의 일부로 만드세요. 여러분의 가치관과 삶이 조화를 이루도록 해보세요.



Secondly, broaden your horizons. Don't think only about yourself,

둘째, 세상을 보는 시야를 넓혀보세요. 자기 자신만을 생각하거나,

or your family and friends, or even your fellow Koreans, your fellow citizens, and your fellow-humans,

가족과 친구, 자국민 혹은 같은 인간만을 생각하지 마세요.

but about the whole world. Not just the present world, but the future of this world, for the next century, of our planet and everything on it, for this century and centuries to come.

우리 모두의 현재뿐 아니라 미래를, 지구와 모든 생명체의 미래를, 21세기와 이후 세기를 생각하고,



And of course for all sentient beings on it.

특히 이 땅의 지각 있는 모든 존재도 생각해보세요.

Join with others to vote for political leaders who also have this enlightened vision.

다른 사람들과 소통하며 이런 깨어있는 비전을 지닌 정치 지도자에 투표하세요.

■피터 싱어 교수 Q&A

And we need to really develop an ethic of concern for the whole biosphere for all of the beings in it.

우리는 생물권 내 모든 존재를 생각하는 윤리 의식을 갖춰야 합니다.

And we need to have that different, more green, if you like, more environmentally-friendly approach to the way we live on this planet.

또 이전보다 푸르게, 그러니까 더 친환경적으로 살아가야 합니다

So the ways to protect animals apart from choosing what you eat, are to try to influence the legislation in your country, and of course, the attitudes as well.

동물을 보호하는 방법으로는 먹지 않는 걸 제외하면 법과 여론에 영향을 끼치는 겁니다.

But it's important to have political leaders who are sympathetic to animals, who care about animals, and who show that by being prepared to make this an issue on which they legislate.

또 동물을 좋아하고 소중히 여기며 동물 보호를 법제화에 의지가 있는 정치 지도자가 있는 게 중요합니다.

1970년대부터 '동물 해방'을 주창해온 프린스턴대학교 피터 싱어 교수. 지난해 SBS D포럼에 연사로 함께 해 50년 가까이 꾸준히 자신의 소신을 지켜온 노력에 관해 이야기했습니다.구체적으로 피터 싱어 교수는 무자비한 공장식 축산에 대한 문제 제기를 꾸준히 하고 있고 적극적으로 채식을 권하기도 합니다.SBS D포럼 연사로 참여한 피터 싱어 프린스턴대학교 교수의 강연 풀버전 직접 확인하세요!Hi everyone. My name is Peter Singer and I'm excited to have the opportunity to talk to all at the SBS D Forum.여러분 반갑습니다. 피터 싱어입니다. SBS D포럼을 통해 여러분을 만나게 돼 기쁩니다.I want to talk to you about the role of ideas in changing our lives and the world.오늘 저는 아이디어가 우리의 삶과 세상을 어떻게 바꾸는지 말씀드리려고 합니다.Let me start by taking you back 50 years to a formative period in my life.먼저 오늘날 제 가치관 형성에 중요한 시기인 50년 전으로 돌아가 보겠습니다.I was a graduate student in Oxford, studying philosophy. This is what I looked like then.당시 전 옥스퍼드대학교에서 철학을 공부하는 대학원생이었는데요, 제 모습은 이랬습니다.As you can see, I looked like a hippie. I had long hair, a beard and moustache,보시는 대로 히피처럼 하고 다녔습니다. 장발에 콧수염과 턱수염을 기르고 다녔고요.I had the kind of glasses that John Lennon wore – they were the cheapest, that you could get from the British National Health Service and I was wearing a heavy coat that I had bought from a store selling old army clothing.당시 쓴 존 레넌 스타일 안경은 영국 국민보건서비스에서 제일 싸게 구할 수 있는 모델이었습니다. 거기에 오래된 군복 판매점에서 산 두꺼운 코트를 입었습니다.My political views matched my appearance.한편 제 정치 성향은 외모와 잘 맞아떨어졌습니다.In Australia, where I had grown up and completed my undergraduate degree, I was involved in the protest movement against the war in Vietnam, and for the right to abortion.제가 태어나 대학교까지 다닌 호주에 있을 때는 베트남전 반대와 낙태 찬성 운동에 참여하기도 했습니다.But here is the surprising thing: when I went to Oxford I had never thought about the way we treat animals.하지만 놀랍게도 이때까지 동물이 취급되는 방식에 대해서는 한 번도 생각해보지 않았습니다.I ate meat – everyone I knew ate meat.당연히 저와 제 주변 사람도 모두 고기를 먹었습니다.That all changed when, by chance, I had lunch with a Canadian philosophy student, also in Oxford, Richard Keshen.그러다 우연한 계기로 제 생각은 완전히 바뀌었습니다. 캐나다 출신으로 저처럼 옥스퍼드대에서 철학을 공부하던 리처드 케션과 점심을 먹게 되었는데요.Here I am with him, many years later.이 사진은 저와 리처드가 한참 후에 찍은 사진입니다.When we had to choose what to eat, there was either spaghetti with a sauce on top of it, or a plate of salad. Richard asked if the sauce on the spaghetti had meat in it, and when he was told that it did, he took the salad. I took the spaghetti,그날 메뉴는 스파게티나 샐러드 중에 택해야 했는데요, 리처드는 종업원에게 스파게티 소스에 고기가 들어갔냐고 물었고 그렇다는 대답을 듣자 샐러드를 골랐습니다. 저는 스파게티를 골랐고요.I knew, of course, that the animals I had been eating all my life were slaughtered, but I thought that until that day, they had good lives, grazing out in the fields.전 고기가 당연히 동물이 도살돼 나온다는 건 알았지만, 도살 전까지는 풀밭에서 근심 없이 산다고 생각했습니다.Let me show you, just four slides, of how most of the animals people eat nowadays live.제가 4개의 슬라이드로 요즘 가축들이 어떻게 사는지 보여드리겠습니다.Learning how these animals which I was eating had lived led me to think about the ethics of how we treat animals,이제 식용 동물이 어떤 삶을 사는지를 알게 되면서 저는 동물 대우의 윤리에 대해 진지하게 생각하게 됐습니다.and then, 5 years later, to the publication of Animal Liberation which you see here in its first edition, published in 1975.그리고 5년 후 <동물 해방>을 발표했습니다. 사진은 1975년에 나온 초판입니다.In that book I called for an end to "speciesism" which I described like this:저는 이 책에서 "종 차별주의"를 종식 시켜야 한다고 주장하며 화면에 보시는 것과 같이 정의 내렸습니다.The term is intended to suggest a parallelbetween the attitudes of humans to animals, and the other "isms" that we now reject,such as racism and sexism.종 차별주의는 동물에 대한 인간의 태도가 인종차별주의, 성차별주의 등 현대 사회에서 용인되지 않는 ○○주의(ism)와 다를 바 없음을 암시하는 용어입니다.In each of these cases, there is a group that has power over others, and wants to use them and control them.이러한 '○○주의'들의 특징은 한 집단이 우월한 지위를 통해 다른 집단을 이용하고 조종한다는 겁니다.To justify this, the dominant group develops an ideology which it believes gives it a right to dominate.그리고 이를 정당화하는 권리를 스스로 부여하고자 새로운 이념을 주창합니다.In the Western tradition, for instance, people of African descent were seen as inferior, needing to be "saved" by being made Christians, while women were regarded as "the weaker sex" and in need of the protection and care of males.예를 들어 서양 전통은 아프리카계 사람들이 열등하므로 기독교인이 돼 구원받아야 하고 여성은 더 연약한 성별이므로 남성의 보호와 보살핌을 받아야 한다고 여겼습니다.With animals, there was an explicit appeal to the Bible with its account of God giving us dominion over the animals, and also of course there were false ideas, from philosophers like Descartes and Kant, suggesting either than animals are not conscious and do not feel pain, or that because they are not self-conscious, they are merely means to our ends, and not ends in themselves.동물에 대한 인식의 경우, 성경에서 신이 인간에게 동물에 대한 지배권을 주었다는 일화와 더불어 데카르트와 칸트 같은 철학자들의 '동물은 자각력이 없고 고통을 못 느낀다' 혹은 '자각력이 없기에 인간을 위해 존재한다'는 등의 잘못된 사상에서 기인했습니다.In contrast to these false defenses of our right to use animals, I proposed the principle of equal consideration of similar interests.저는 인간의 잘못된 동물 사용 옹호론에 반대하며 모든 것에 동등한 배려의 원칙을 적용해야 한다고 제안했습니다.and I argued that, for everyone who is able to nourish themselves adequately without eating meat, a first step towards reducing the suffering of animals is to stop eating them.또 저는 육류 없이도 스스로 충분히 영양 섭취를 할 수 사람들은 동물의 고통을 줄이는 첫걸음으로 동물성 식품의 섭취를 중단해야 한다고 주장했습니다.Now at first, this idea was ridiculed.처음에 이런 제 주장은 비웃음을 샀습니다.People assumed that if I was concerned about animals, I must be thinking of dogs or cats. Surely not the animals we eat.사람들은 제가 말하는 동물이 식용 동물이 아니라 당연히 개나 고양이일 거라고 생각했습니다.Gradually, though, the idea that we should consider all animals spread, and now more and more people are becoming vegetarian and vegan.하지만 점차 '모든 동물을 동등하게 배려해야 한다'는 인식이 확산했고, 이젠 채식주의자와 완전 채식인도 늘어나고 있습니다.Animal Liberation was published in many countries, including of course South Korea.<동물 해방>은 많은 국가에서 출간됐습니다. 당연히 한국에서도 출간됐고요.In addition, in many countries, especially in the European Union, but also in some parts of the United States, like California, that banned some of the ways of keeping animals that I showed a moment ago.게다가 유럽연합을 비롯한 많은 나라와, 캘리포니아 등 미국 내 몇몇 지역에서는 앞서 보신 사육법이 일부 금지됐습니다.I was very pleased when President Moon instructed Korean government officials recently to consider a ban on eating dogs.저는 최근에 문재인 대통령께서 개 식용 금지를 검토하겠다는 입장을 표명하셨을 때 매우 기뻤습니다.I am sure that many of you already know that if there is one bad thing people in Western countries are likely to believe about Koreans, it is that they eat dogs.아시겠지만 서구권에서 한국에 대해 안 좋게 생각하는 게 있다면 한국인들이 개를 먹는다고 생각하는 겁니다.Of course, I know that not all Koreans eat dogs, and as I have already said, I object not only to eating dogs, but to eating cows, pigs, and chickens too.물론 저는 한국인 모두가 개를 먹는 게 아니라는 걸 압니다. 또 앞서 말씀드렸듯 개뿐만 아니라 소, 돼지, 닭을 먹는 것도 반대합니다.Nevertheless, photos like this damage the reputation of the whole country among dog-lovers, of whom there are millions worldwide.그렇지만 이런 사진들로 인해 전 세계 수많은 애견인 사이에서 한국의 국가 평판이 훼손되기도 합니다There are, of course, many other problems in the world today.물론 오늘날 세계에는 다른 수많은 문제가 있습니다.We are still battling the Covid-19 pandemic, but now that we have seen how disastrous such pandemics can be, we should focus on reducing the risk of the next pandemic, which could be even worse.물론 코로나는 아직 안 끝났지만, 팬데믹이 얼마나 가혹한지 이제 잘 알게 된 이상 지금보다 더 심각할 수 있는 다음 팬데믹의 발생을 예방하는 데 집중해야 합니다.Let's stop these farms. They are cruel, wasteful, and dangerous.이런 농장들을 막아야 합니다. 잔혹하고, 소모적이고, 위험합니다.This will only get worse over our children's lifetimes, and our grandchildren's lifetimes.이 같은 피해는 우리 아이들, 손자들 생애에 더 심해질 것입니다.Every political leader, but especially those of industrialized nations, needs to take strong action to mitigate the damage.모든 정치 지도자들은, 특히 산업 국가의 정치 지도자들은 강력한 조치를 통해 피해를 줄여야 할 것입니다.The people who will suffer most from climate change are not yet born, and so they cannot vote in the next round of elections.사실 기후 변화로 가장 큰 피해를 볼 이들은 아직 태어나지도 않았습니다. 그래서 다음 선거에서 투표할 수 없습니다.Yet their interests should get as much weight, discounting only for uncertainty, as we give to the present adult generation, who can vote.그렇더라도 이들의 이해는, 불확실성을 감안하더라도 현 기성세대 유권자들의 이해만큼 중시돼야 합니다Finally, all of us fortunate enough to live comfortable lives with enough money to meet our needs should think about those who, through no fault of their own, are among the approximately 800 million people living in extreme poverty, which the World Bank defines as less than US $2 a day.마지막으로, 우리처럼 운 좋게 필요를 충족하며 편하고 넉넉한 삶을 사는 사람들은 아무런 잘못이 없음에도 세계은행이 정의한 '하루 2달러 미만으로 사는 극빈층' 8억 명을 생각해야 합니다Only 26 years ago, South Korea was itself receiving development aid.불과 26년 전 한국은 국제 원조 수혜국이었습니다.Today it is a donor, though not yet an especially generous one.오늘날 한국은 공여국이 됐지만 아직 자비로움과는 거리가 멉니다.Here is a graph. You can see that South Korea's Official Development Assistance comes to only 0.15% of its Gross Domestic Income, compared with the UN target of 0.7%.여기 그래프를 보시면 한국의 공적개발 원조액은 국내총생산의 0.15%로, 유엔 목표치 0.7%에 한참 미달입니다.Admittedly, there are other countries, wealthier than South Korea, that give hardly any more than South Korea, and both the United States and Australia are in that category.물론 한국보다 더 부유하지만 한국 수준의 원조에 그치는 국가들도 있습니다. 제가 사는 미국과, 고국인 호주가 여기에 해당합니다.But I hope that, now that South Korea is so prominent, all over the world, in fields such as music, film and television, it will also become more generous, and, by getting closer to that UN target, set a better example.하지만 이제 한국이 음악, 영화, 드라마 등의 분야에서 전 세계적으로 유명해진 만큼 더 자비로운 공여국이 되어 유엔 목표치에 근접하는 좋은 예가 돼주길 바랍니다.Meanwhile, however, you do not have to wait for your government to do the right thing.그렇다고 정부가 올바른 일을 할 때까지 기다리고만 있을 필요는 없습니다.You can give yourself. Surely, you don't want to be parasites!여러분이 직접 베풀 수 있습니다. 당연히 기생충이 되고 싶어 하는 분은 없겠죠?To help people sort out the best charities to give to, I founded a charity, called The Life You Can Save.사람들이 최고의 자선단체를 쉽게 고를 수 있도록 저는 '더 라이브 유 캔 세이브(The Life You Can Save)'라는 자선단체를 세웠습니다.Take a look at our website, thelifeyoucansave.org.지금 보시는 화면은 저희 홈페이지입니다.We are trying to direct money to the most effective charities, independently assessed, working to reduce extreme poverty in the world's least developed countries.저희 단체는 세계 최빈국들의 극빈 퇴치 노력에서 가장 뛰어나다고 평가받는 자선단체들을 돕습니다.And you can find details about them on our website.더 자세한 내용은 홈페이지를 참고해주세요.What then would I like you to take away from this short talk?그렇다면 오늘 이 짧은 강연에서 여러분이 무엇을 얻어 가시면 좋을까요?First, to think for yourself, and to use your precious ability to reason to form your own ideas.우선 스스로 사고하고, 이런 소중한 능력을 사용해 여러분만의 의견을 형성해보세요.don't just follow the crowd, or agree with whatever is fashionable or popular.단순히 군중심리에 휩쓸리거나 유행 또는 대세에 따라가려고만 하지 마세요.Gam-Sa-Ham-Mi-Da감사합니다.Hi everyone. I hope you enjoyed the little lecture. And I look forward to hearing questions from you.여러분 반갑습니다. 제 강의 재미있게 들으셨기를 바랍니다. 여러분의 질문이 기대됩니다.So if they're with me that the treatment of animals today is serious wrong, don't purchase those products, don't consume those products. Try to boycott them.가령 저처럼 오늘날 동물이 받는 대우가 아주 잘못됐다고 느끼면 관련 상품을 구매하지 말고 소비하지 않는 등 불매운동을 해보세요.Because the only way those industries exist is because people keep buying their products.그런 산업들이 아직도 존재하는 건 누군가 상품을 계속 사주기 때문입니다.But beyond that try to have an impact on your government as well.하지만 이외에도 정부에 영향력을 미칠 수 있는 방법을 생각해보세요.As I mentioned, in some nations, laws have been passed not to produce a perfect system but at least to remove some of the worst kinds of suffering of factory farmed animals.앞서 말씀드린 대로 몇몇 국가에서는 입법을 통해 완벽하진 않더라도 공장식 사육 동물이 겪는 최악의 고통을 어느 정도 없앴습니다.So talk to your political representatives about that. And try to get them to change.이런 사실을 여러분이 대표하는 정치인들도 알 수 있게 해주세요. 또 정치인들이 생각을 바꾸게 만드세요.And join with others to build support for changing the laws so they cannot treat animals as badly as they have up to now.동물들이 지금까지처럼 부당하게 대우받지 않도록 힘을 합쳐 법이 바뀌게 하세요.Well, I think there are some ways in which you can be encouraged, especially now that we have the internet, it's easier to reach other people who think, like you do.요즘에는 개인의 의견을 내기가 수월해졌습니다. 특히 인터넷 덕분에 나와 같은 생각을 하는 사람을 쉽게 찾을 수 있습니다.When I first started thinking about animals and became a vegetarian, the only people I knew were a handful of people in Oxford, Richard Keishon, and his wife, and then a couple of friends of theirs.제가 처음 동물에 대해 생각하고 채식인이 됐을 때만 해도 제가 아는 채식인은 리처드와 그의 아내, 그들의 친구 몇 명뿐이었습니다.And there was eventually we had a group of half a dozen people, and then we slowly got into contact with others.그러다가 뭐 어떻게 6명이 됐고, 이후 더 많은 채식인을 알게 됐습니다.But today with the internet, there's hardly any way of thinking that doesn't have some supporters.하지만 오늘날에는 인터넷이 있어서 어떠한 사상이라도 이를 지지하는 사람들이 있습니다.And some of those ways of thinking, of course, are really bad ways of thinking. But if you thought things through, and you've come to conclusions about what is a really good thing to do, then find others who will agree with you and talk to them. That's very encouraging물론 이 중 일부는 아주 잘못된 사상입니다. 하지만 충분한 고민 끝에 무엇이 올바른지 결론 내렸다면 내 의견에 동의하는 사람을 찾고 얘기 나눠보세요. 아주 고무적이라고 할 수 있습니다.I can't guarantee that every idea will succeed. I don't even know that every idea is going to be a good one among people who are listening to this now.모든 아이디어가 지지를 얻는다는 보장은 없습니다. 여러분도 같은 아이디어를 다르게 받아들일 수 있습니다.But I think if your ideas are good ones, you will certainly find other people who will join you in supporting them and trying to spread them.하지만 내 아이디어가 탄탄하다면 이를 지지해주고 널리 알려줄 이들을 분명 찾을 수 있을 겁니다.Oh, well, I would say you could try studying philosophy, I think philosophy is the subject perhaps, that focuses particularly on thinking skills, on learning to argue, on thinking well, and it's very useful, even if you don't plan to go into philosophy.철학 공부가 도움이 될 수 있습니다. 특히 사고력과 논리력 등을 키울 수 있고, 이는 여러분이 철학자가 되지 않더라도 매우 유용한 능력일 겁니다.There are many things in which learning to think clearly is useful. And I believe studying philosophy is a good way to do that.명확하게 생각하는 방법을 배우면 여러모로 도움됩니다. 이런 능력을 기르는 데 철학만 한 것이 없다고 생각합니다.And by studying philosophy here, I don't mean just learning the history of philosophy, I mean, courses that really engage you in arguing about issues and discussing them.단순히 철학의 역사만 공부하라는 게 아니라 논쟁과 토론에 관심 갖게 하는 분야를 공부하라는 의미입니다.That's the kind of philosophy that I teach. I try to encourage my students to argue with me, I always give them readings that disagree with my views.이것이 제가 가르치는 철학입니다. 저는 학생들이 저와 논쟁하도록 독려하고 저와 다른 의견이 담긴 참고 자료를 나눠줍니다.And then they can, some of them will agree with those readings, but they can sort it out.일부 학생은 자료 내용이 더 옳다고 판단할 수 있는데 그건 어디까지나 학생들의 몫입니다.And if you can't do that, then, get into other discussions of things with your friends, or perhaps you have debating societies where you can speak and learn to argue and reason. And do that in writing as well.만약 이게 가능한 상황이 아니라면 친구들과 토론을 해보세요. 아니면 토론 모임 등에 참여해 말로 논쟁하고 추론하는 법을 배우세요. 이걸 글로도 시도해 보세요.I think it's really important to be thinking clearly.명확하게 생각하는 것이 매우 중요하다고 생각합니다.There's such a lot of resources online today also. Look at those forums that have a range of ideas, and that discussing controversial ideas freely and openly.온라인에는 자료가 참 많습니다. 인터넷 커뮤니티에 가면 다양한 의견이 있고 논란의 소지가 있는 의견도 자유롭고 개방적으로 토론할 수 있습니다.I think that's the best way to practice your abilities to reason and to think for yourself.인터넷은 추론하고 스스로 생각하는 힘을 키우기에 가장 좋은 매체입니다.Well, there are a lot of ethical questions because of these emergencies.지금 세계에는 우리가 잘 아는 여러 비상 상황으로 많은 윤리적 문제가 있습니다.So firstly, I as I said, I think climate change is an enormously serious problem. And there are many ethical issues raised by climate change.먼저 앞서 말씀드린 대로 기후 변화는 엄청나게 심각한 문제입니다. 기후 변화는 여러 윤리적 문제를 낳았는데요.We can ask questions about, are we doing enough to prevent climate catastrophe? Think about other people in more dire situations than we are perhaps.과연 우리는 기후 재앙을 막기 위해 충분히 노력하고 있는지 어려운 사람들에 대해서 생각하는지 스스로를 돌아보세요.Think about people living in low lying Pacific Islands, where their homeland will be inundated, flooded by rising sea levels.해수면 상승으로 나라가 물에 잠길 위험에 처한 태평양 저지대 섬사람들에 대해 생각해보세요.Think of people who are impoverished and have to rely on the rainfall to grow a crop that they can eat, and rainfall patterns could change.빈곤에 시달리고 비에 의존해 먹을 작물을 키우는 사람들이 기후 변화로 강우 패턴이 바뀌면 입을 피해 등에 대해서도 생각해보세요.So think about what the ethics are of our situation. If we are relatively affluent, relatively safe, middle-class people, think about what we owe to those who are less fortunate.여러분이 처한 상황도 윤리적 관점에서 생각해보세요. 비교적 부유하고 안전한 중산층이라면 불우한 이웃을 돌아보세요.And also, of course, as I said, think about what we owe to future generations.우리가 미래세대에 지는 빚에 대해서도 생각해보세요.Think how we should treat other animals, sentient beings, who cannot move away when climates change.또 지각이 있으면서 기후 변화의 피해에서 벗어날 수 없는 존재들에 대해서 생각해보세요.And also with regard to the pandemics. Think about the risks for the future, try to take account of risk and to reduce risk as much as we can.팬데믹이 불러올 피해를 생각하고 이를 최대한 줄일 방법을 고민해보세요.And always try to think about others. Try to think about people less fortunate than we are.그리고 항상 다른 사람을 생각하세요. 우리보다 상황이 어려운 사람들을 생각할 수 있어야 합니다.People who are less able to protect themselves from the problems that the world faces today.특히 오늘날 세계가 직면한 문제에 취약한 사람들을 생각하세요.Well, we certainly do have to take account of our environment. And we have not, in general been careful and respectful of our environment.분명 우리는 환경에 대해 생각해야 합니다. 이제까진 전반적으로 환경을 존중하지 않았다고 봅니다.So you mentioned biodiversity,생물 다양성을 언급하셨는데요,we are on the edge of another great wave of extinctions, this time caused by human beings, caused by the fact that we are the dominant beings on the planet.우리는 지금 또 한 번 대멸종의 위기에 처해있는데 이번 위기는 인간이 지구의 지배 종족이기 때문에 발생했습니다.And we have created all of these animals, as I've described in factory farms, and they now become the dominant form of animal life on this planet to.인간은 앞서 제가 언급한 공장식 사육으로 엄청난 수의 가축을 생산해냈고 이 동물들은 지구의 주요 동물 종으로 자리 잡았습니다.So what is what is the most plentiful bird now on the planet? it's the chicken because of all of the tens of billions of chickens that we are raising.지금 지구에서 가장 수가 많은 조류는 닭입니다. 수백억 마리가 식용으로 길러지고 있기 때문입니다.And, of course, the cattle that we raise are another huge biomass.And they produce a great amount of methane, which adds to global warming.우리가 기르는 소 역시 엄청난 수를 자랑합니다. 소는 지구온난화를 악화하는 메탄가스를 상당량 분출합니다.And we are clearing jungles of the world, because of the demand for more meat, and therefore clearing land so that we can have more cattle that can graze on it,또 증가하는 육류 수요를 충족하려고 산림을 벌채해 더 많은 소를 키우기 위한 목초지를 조성하고 있습니다.or to grow more soybeans, which most of which then also get fed to animals, so that we can produce more meat.대부분이 소 사료로 만들어지는 대두의 재배를 늘려서 육류 생산을 늘리고도 있습니다.So we have not been careful about protecting the unique heritage that we got from our parents and grandparents and great grandparents.우리는 부모와 조부모와 증조부모에게서 물려받은 자연이라는 귀한 유산을 보호하지 않고 있는 겁니다.They handed down to us on Earth, they were still largely undamaged, from what it had been, but in our generation, just in my lifetime, because of the increasing industrialization.조상들이 우리에게 물려준 지구는 거의 훼손되지 않았지만, 우리 세대에, 사실 제 젊은 시절부터 이미 산업화로 훼손되기 시작했습니다.And of course, the increasing human population during this period, we have created a great deal of damage to the planet.그리고 이 시기에 인구가 증가하면서 지구 환경에 엄청난 피해를 끼쳤습니다.Well, I do think that there's a very important difference between many animals and plants.대부분의 동물과 식물 간에는 아주 중요한 차이가 있습니다.I say many animals not all, because of course there's a great range of beings who biological scientists, zoologists will classify as animals.제가 대부분의 동물이라고 하는 이유는 동물학자들이 '동물'로 분류하는 생물 종이 아주 다양하기 때문입니다.But I'm particularly concerned with those capable of feeling pain, those capable of having conscious experiences. And those are the animals when I talk about animals that I have in mind.저는 고통을 느끼고 의식적 경험을 하는 동물에 집중합니다. 보통 제가 동물에 대해 얘기하면 이런 동물들을 가리키는 것입니다.So which animals is that? Well, certainly all mammals and birds, I would say all vertebrate animals.어떤 동물이 있을까요? 당연히 모든 포유류와 조류가 포함됩니다. 모든 척추동물이라고 할 수 있습니다.I think it's clear that fish can feel pain, and some invertebrates as well.어류도 고통을 느끼고 몇몇 무척추동물도 고통을 느낀다는 것은 이미 명백한 사실입니다.If you go online and Google octopus behavior, you get remarkable examples of an octopus solving new problems.구글에서 문어 행동에 대해 찾아보면 문어가 문제를 해결하는 놀라운 사례들을 접할 수 있습니다.And to do that they have to be intelligent beings, think they have to be conscious beings. So we can have conscious beings as invertebrates as well.문어가 이런 능력이 있다는 건 지능이 있으며, 의식이 있다는 겁니다. 따라서 무척추동물도 의식이 있는 존재일 수 있습니다.But maybe not every animal is a sentient being maybe an oyster, for instance, is not a sentient being, because it has a very simple nervous system, and it can't run away from pain anyway.그러나 모든 동물이 지각이 있는 존재는 아닙니다. 굴의 경우 신경체계가 단순하고 고통을 느껴도 할 수 있는 게 없으므로 지각체는 아닙니다.So maybe in some respects, you might say, an oyster and a plant are on the same level if neither of them are conscious.따라서 어떤 의미로는 굴과 식물은 의식이 있는 존재가 아니므로 동일하게 분류될 수 있겠습니다.And to that extent, there isn't a sharp dividing line between all animals and all plants.즉 동물과 식물을 확실히 구분하기가 힘들 수도 있는 겁니다.But I think the important dividing line is to think about which animals are actually subjects of experiences.하지만 구분하는 데 중요한 기준으로 '경험'을 할 수 있는지 여부를 삼을 수 있습니다.So there is something going on, if you like, there's something that it is like to be an animal, there's something that it's like to be a chicken in a cage.동물로 사는 삶을 '경험'이라고 자각하는지, 즉 닭이라면 닭장에 갇힌 걸 경험으로 자각하는지를 말하는 겁니다.And that's a bad thing for that animal. And that's what really matters.경험으로 자각한다는 건 그 동물에게는 끔찍한 일이니까요. 이게 제일 중요합니다.Whereas I don't think for a cabbage, there is something that is like to be a cabbage because I don't think a cabbage can actually have any experiences.반면 배추의 경우 '배추로서의 경험'은 없을 겁니다. 애초에 경험이라는 걸 하는지가 의문입니다.I don't think that any country in the world is ready for prohibiting the eating of animal products.제가 보기엔 아직 전 세계 어느 국가도 동물성 식품 섭취를 금지할 준비가 안 됐습니다.What we need to do is to make steady progress towards that goal. And I hope in some future decades, maybe we will get there.우리가 할 일은 이 목표의 달성을 꾸준히 진전시키는 겁니다. 부디 몇십 년 후에는 달성되길 바랍니다.But I always think that giving reasons and arguments, showing people what it's like for animals in factory farms, explaining the contribution that the livestock industry makes to climate change, and to increasing the risks of pandemics.논거를 제시하고, 공장식 축사의 실체를 알리고, 축산업이 기후 변화와 팬데믹 발병을 촉발한다는 사실,And of course, talking about personal health as well. They are the best ways to persuade people to reduce their animal consumption, and even to end it completely.여기에 더해 건강에 끼치는 영향 등도 설명해주면 사람들이 동물성 식품을 덜 섭취하거나 완전히 중단하도록 설득하는 데 제일 효과적일 거라고 생각합니다.I'd prefer the word companion animal to pets. The idea of a pet seems to me to suggest something that is inferior almost like a toy.개인적으로 애완동물이라는 말보단 반려동물을 선호합니다. 애완동물은 마치 장난감처럼, 사람보다 열등한 존재처럼 들립니다.But a companion animal can be a life companion just as we may have our partners as life companions as part of the family, and of course, our children.그에 반해 반려동물은 배우자나 아이들처럼 인생 동반자이자 가족으로 여길 수 있습니다.So a companion animal can be part of the family, If you really are thinking of the interests of that animal. As if the animal were a family member.여러분이 반려동물을 진정한 가족 구성원으로 생각할 때 반려동물은 가족이 됩니다.Of course, it depends on having suitable conditions for that animal. If you live in an apartment, and you and the rest of the family go out to work all day, and only come home in the evening, I think it's not good to have a dog under those conditions.물론 반려동물에게 적합한 환경이 전제가 되어야 합니다. 아파트에 거주하고 낮에는 온 가족이 출근해 저녁에야 집에 온다면 반려견을 키우기에 좋은 환경은 아니라고 봅니다.Dogs need company, they need to be out and get exercise. And if you can't be with your dog for most of the day, and the dog is alone, that's not a good life.반려견은 사람과 함께 있어야 하고 밖에 나가 산책도 해야 합니다. 반려견과 하루 대부분을 같이 못 보내면 반려견은 좋은 삶을 살 수 없습니다Maybe if you have enough space for more than one dog, it can certainly be better because dogs are social animals.또 개는 사회적 동물이므로 공간만 충분하다면 1마리 이상을 키우는 게 낫다고 생각합니다.So I would say it depends entirely on the circumstances, on the kind of life you can give your companion animal.정리하면, 반려동물에 어떤 삶을 살게 해줄 수 있는지가 전적으로 중요한 것이라고 하겠습니다.The other thing that I would say is, when it comes to cats, it's really difficult because if you allow them to go outside, nearly all cats will kill small birds and maybe small animals that they can find.고양이는 좀 다릅니다. 밖에 나가게 해주면 분명 작은 새나 동물을 해칠 것입니다.People always say, you know, my cat wouldn't kill a bird. But studies have shown that nearly all of them do. They are by nature hunters, and yet to keep them inside all day is also perhaps not a good life for them.고양이 주인들은 '우리 아이는 안 그럴 거'라고 하지만 여러 연구에서 거의 모든 고양이가 그런다는 게 밝혀졌습니다. 사냥꾼의 본능을 갖고 태어나니까요. 그렇다고 고양이가 온종일 실내에 있으면 좋은 삶을 사는 게 아닐 겁니다.Yes, I have pretty much the same thing for breakfast every day. I have muesli which I put together myself from rolled oats and nuts and dried fruits and various toasted seeds.저는 아침은 거의 매일 같은 음식을 먹습니다. 제가 직접 귀리, 견과류, 건조 과일, 볶은 씨앗 등으로 만든 뮤즐리를 먹습니다.And I eat that with some fresh fruit and some nondairy milk. So soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, whatever. I happen to like at that particular time.거기에 신선 과일과 비유제품 우유를 곁들입니다. 두유, 아몬드 우유, 귀리 우유 등 그때그때 다릅니다.For lunch, in winter, I'm likely to have some soup, you know, maybe a bean soup or something like that, and, and some bread. In summer perhaps I'm more likely to have a salad.점심으로는 겨울엔 수프를 즐겨 먹습니다 콩 수프 같은 걸 빵과 같이 먹습니다. 여름에는 샐러드를 자주 먹습니다.And for dinner. My wife and I cook different things at different times. My wife mostly cooks in the European cuisine.저녁으로는 아내와 제가 그때그때 다른 음식을 요리해 먹는데요. 아내는 주로 유럽식 음식을 만듭니다.But after I became vegetarian, I started exploring non-European cuisines because I think often they're much better without meat.제가 채식주의자가 되고 나서는 비유럽 음식을 찾아보기 시작했습니다. 고기가 안 들어가는 요리는 보통은 비유럽식이 나은 것 같아서요.So I cook Asian style of various kinds. I cook Indian food, I cook Chinese food, particularly I like sachajuan food because I like something spicy.그래서 다양한 아시안식을 해 먹습니다. 인도식과 중국식, 특히 매운 걸 좋아해서 사천식을 즐겨 먹습니다.And of course, the Korean cuisine is also spicy so sometimes I cook that as well.한국 음식도 맵기 때문에 가끔씩 잘 해 먹습니다.I make dishes with vegetables and with tofu. And eat them with noodles or with rice. I think there's plenty of really good vegan food, especially coming from Asian cuisines.채소와 두부를 이용해 요리하고 면이나 밥과 같이 먹습니다. 아시안 음식은 비건으로서 먹기 좋은 것 같습니다.As I said, I think the European Union is probably a model here. They've got many laws and initiatives for animals.앞서 말씀드린 대로 유럽연합은 좋은 본보기입니다. 동물을 위한 법과 정책이 여럿 있습니다.I've mentioned some of those relating to factory farming. But they also, for example, prohibit the testing of cosmetics on animals. And they have better regulations for the use of animals in laboratories,in research than many other countries do.이 중 공장식 사육과 관련한 몇 가지를 말씀드렸는데요. 이외에도 화장품의 동물실험을 금지하는 법이 있고 연구 목적의 실험실 내 동물 사용에 대해서도 다른 국가보다 더 잘 규제하고 있습니다.So I would say look at the situation in your own country. Think yourself, how can this be improved? And can I talk to my political representatives in order to improve it여러분 나라의 상황을 살펴보고 어떻게 개선할 수 있는지 이를 위해 정치인들과 어떻게 소통할 수 있는지 생각해보세요.Well, I want to say that it's been a pleasure talking to you. I'm very glad that I have many readers and followers in Korea.오늘 여러분과 함께 할 수 있어 정말 좋았습니다. 한국에 독자분들과 팬분들이 많아서 기쁩니다.And I hope that if I've given you something to think about, you will think about it, you'll talk to your friends, and act on it.오늘 제 강의가 여러분에게 생각할 거리를 드렸기를 바라고, 생각한 걸 지인들과 얘기해보고, 실천해보시길 바랍니다.And I want to thank everybody who's been listening Game sa Hamidah. It's been my pleasure to talk to you.오늘 제 강의를 들어주신 모든 분께 감사의 말씀을 드립니다. 감사합니다. 여러분과 함께 해 기뻤습니다.