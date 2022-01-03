뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Ate with Gloves on" Yu Jae Seok Reveals What It Was like to Treat COVID-19 at Home
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.03 14:07 View Count
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok revealed his recent experience of treating COVID-19. 

Back on December 13, it was revealed that Yu Jae Seok tested positive for COVID-19. 

Then on December 21, Yu Jae Seok fully recovered from COVID-19 at home, and returned to work. 
Yu Jae SeokAfter his return, Yu Jae Seok delivered his apology and shared his COVID-19 experience on the January 1 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo'.

Yu Jae Seok said, "I would like to apologize to everyone for the sudden break of the kind of news. Thanks to your warm words, I was able to recover quickly."

He continued, "When I first found out that I had contracted the coronavirus, I felt like my soul leaving my body. Thankfully, I had no symptoms. But it made me think that I should be more careful in the future." 

He went on, "I stayed in the smallest room in the house while I treated COVID-19. I lived like the character in 'Old Boy' during those times. I ate with gloves on my hands and stuff." 
Yu Jae SeokThen, Yu Jae Seok shared what he did for the week he was at home, with nobody around him. 

The entertainer said, "I woke up at 6:30 in the morning, then I talked to my friends and co-workers on the phone; lots of them were quarantined at home, so... I would spend so many hours on the phone that my voice would be gone by the afternoon." 

He resumed, "I also spent time watching videos online, and searching names of my celebrity friends. But there definitely was a limit to what I could do by myself in the tiny room. Most of all, I missed my children so much." 

He continued, "We video-called each other a lot. I must admit that I teared up a little while speaking to them via video calls. I felt bad, because they had to quarantine themselves because of me as well, and they wanted to go out and play. It was really nice to see them after our quarantine. I got quite emotional then." 
Yu Jae Seok(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo) 

(SBS Star) 
