[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin ♥ Soccer Player Hwang Ui-jo Are Reportedly in a Relationship

Hyomin of K-pop girl group T-ARA and professional soccer player Hwang Ui-jo are reportedly dating each other.On December 3, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo have started dating one another in November last year.According to the report, they met through a mutual friend.They stayed as friends at first, but their friendship turned into romance last November.Currently, they are doing a long-distance relationship, as Hyomin is in Korea and Hwang Ui-jo is in France.Hwang Ui-jo is a star player who is part of the Korean national soccer team, and plays as forward for Ligue 1 club Football Club des Girondins de Bordeaux, based in Bordeaux, France.As Hwang Ui-jo is unable to come to Korea due to his hectic schedule, it is said that they have been enjoying their dates in Europe.Last month, Hyomin flew to Europe, and they went on a trip to Switzerland together.About a week ago, Hwang Ui-jo posted photos and videos from his trip in Switzerland.He did not indicate who he went to Switzerland with at that time, but it became clear now that he was there with Hyomin.Regarding this report today though, Hyomin's management agency has not given any official response yet.(Credit= 'thekfa' 'hwang_uijo' 'hyominnn' Instagram)(SBS Star)