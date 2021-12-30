뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Have None at Home" DARA Asks YG Ent. for Trophies that 2NE1 Received
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.30 17:32 Updated 2021.12.30 17:39
K-pop artist DARA shared that she has no trophies that she received during her 2NE1 days at home. 

On December 29, an annual awards ceremony 'MBC Entertainment Awards' took place in Sangam-dong, Seoul. 

At the event, DARA won the 'Popular Award' from her appearance in 'King of Masked Singer' and 'I Live Alone'. 

After accepting her award with the expression that she was completely taken aback by the announcement of her name, she gave her speech. 
DARADARA said, "I didn't think that I would receive anything today. I thought I would just be clapping in my seat the whole time." 

The K-pop artist continued, "I've received many trophies when I was a member of 2NE1, but never for myself. It was so unexpected that I don't even know where to begin." 

She resumed, "Well, the other day, my mom asked me where I put all my trophies at home because I didn't have any. She was like, 'You received a lot, haven't you?'" 

She laughingly went on, "If any staff at YG Entertainment are watching me right now, please mail me some of them!" 
DARAThen, DARA mentioned her new management agency that she recently joined after parting ways with YG Entertainment where she belonged for years.

DARA said, "Not too long ago, I've made a fresh start at ABYSS COMPANY. I would like to thank everyone there for working so hard for me. Thank you!" 
DARADARA made debut as a member of 2NE1 in 2009 after her 2-year training at YG Entertainment; she left the agency and joined ABYSS COMPANY earlier this year. 

(Credit= MBC Entertainment Awards, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
