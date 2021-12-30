뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HYBE Trainee Leo Issues an Apology After Portraying Violence Towards Women in His Song
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] HYBE Trainee Leo Issues an Apology After Portraying Violence Towards Women in His Song

[SBS Star] HYBE Trainee Leo Issues an Apology After Portraying Violence Towards Women in His Song

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.30 16:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HYBE Trainee Leo Issues an Apology After Portraying Violence Towards Women in His Song
HYBE Labels trainee Leo issued an apology after coming under fire for the misogynistic and offensive lyrics in his song. 

Recently, Leo was heavily criticized within the K-pop community after a video of his past rap began circulating online. 

This particular video has now been deleted, but it was initially uploaded on the official YouTube channel for HYBE trainees in October. 

It featured Leo performing a rap piece while the other trainees cheered him on. 

The lyrics of Leo's rap attracted the attention of many, especially international K-pop fans, since it contained misogynistic and offensive words and meaning in English. 

As Leo is fluent in English, coming from Australia, and said he had written the lyrics himself, numerous fans criticized him for writing such lyrics. 
 
Following the issue, Leo posted an apology on the YouTube community. 

Leo said, "I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who has been offended by the lyrics released on the first episode of 'SHOWDOWN'. As it was a competition, I felt as though I needed to use more provocative words and expressions in order to make an impact." 

The trainee continued, "This ultimately led me to make an extremely poor decision, in which I feel great embarrassment over. I had absolutely no intention to offend or degrade anyone, but my words and thoughts were very immature and I deeply apologize."
LeoHe went on, "I've been endlessly reflecting on my mistakes, and after rewatching the video, I'm feeling extremely embarrassed and ashamed of my performance. Although I can't take it back, I am aware that this was entirely my fault and will strive to do whatever it takes to reflect and learn from my mistakes." 

Lastly, he added, "Once again, to everyone who may have felt offended by my inappropriate actions and words, I sincerely apologize. I will take this opportunity to reflect and think of more positive and mature ways to express myself through my music."

Together with Leo, the production team of the video also offered their apology for failing to recognize the issue, and shared they would take extra caution in the future. 
Leo(Credit= '_trainee_a' Instagram, 'Trainee A' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.