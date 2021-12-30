뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Director Says He Is Currently in Talks with Netflix for the Season 2 & 3
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.30 14:39
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Squid Game Director Says He Is Currently in Talks with Netflix for the Season 2 & 3
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared that he is in talks with Netflix for the second as well as third season of the series. 

On December 28, Hwang Dong-hyuk's latest press interview was released online. 

Hwang Dong-hyuk directed Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game' that was premiered about three months ago on September 17. 

Since the premiere, 'Squid Game' became one of the most-watched as well as most-talked-about series around the world. 

It is about 456 cash-strapped people competing in children's games to win a ton of cash after being invited to the competition by some strangers. 
Squid GameDuring the press interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk gave an answer to the question that everybody wants to know―"Is there going to be the next season of 'Squid Game'?" 

Hwang Dong-hyuk commented, "Well, I'm currently in talks with Netflix for the second and third season of the series. I believe our final decision will be made pretty soon." 

He continued, "What I can tell you for sure is that we are working to produce the next 'Squid Game' in a positive manner as we know a great number of people don't want the series to end here." 
Squid GamePreviously at one recent event in Los Angeles, the United States, Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about the second season of 'Squid Game'. 

At that time, he said, "I have some ideas about the second season of 'Squid Game' in my head, but it's too early to say when exactly it will be made and come out yet." 

He added, "The number 456, Ki-hun (Lee Jung Jae), will return, and something he does will change the 'Squid Game' world." 
Squid Game(Credit= 'netflixkr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
