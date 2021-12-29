[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Talks About the Time When MOON BIN Did Not Reply to His Messages

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO told how he felt when his fellow member MOON BIN did not reply to his messages.Recently, many have been revisiting past videos of Cha Eun-woo and MOON BIN.In Cha Eun-woo's video, he was seen pulling a sad face and speaking about his sadness.Cha Eun-woo said, "Yesterday, I texted MOON BIN, asking him if he had gone to the gym. It's been over a day already, but he hasn't replied to my messages yet."Then, he laughed as if he was embarrassed to feel upset about such a minor thing to some standards.In MOON BIN's video, that was released about two weeks after, he was asked whether he replied to Cha Eun-woo's messages.MOON BIN answered, "Yes, I did. I also went to see him. It was just one of those days when I didn't want to reply to anyone. You guys know what I mean, right? That's why I didn't respond to him."The ASTRO member laughed and continued, "You know what though? Apparently, he had never experienced of being left on read on KakaoTalk before."He went on, "Cha Eun-woo was like, 'I'm really not the type of person who would get left on read like that from anyone, you know.'"With a proud smile, he added, "Well, that makes me the first one then!"(Credit= 'ASTRO' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)