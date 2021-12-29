[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Talks About the Time When MOON BIN Did Not Reply to His Messages

Recently, many have been revisiting past videos of Cha Eun-woo and MOON BIN.
In Cha Eun-woo's video, he was seen pulling a sad face and speaking about his sadness.
Cha Eun-woo said, "Yesterday, I texted MOON BIN, asking him if he had gone to the gym. It's been over a day already, but he hasn't replied to my messages yet."
Then, he laughed as if he was embarrassed to feel upset about such a minor thing to some standards.
In MOON BIN's video, that was released about two weeks after, he was asked whether he replied to Cha Eun-woo's messages.
MOON BIN answered, "Yes, I did. I also went to see him. It was just one of those days when I didn't want to reply to anyone. You guys know what I mean, right? That's why I didn't respond to him."
The ASTRO member laughed and continued, "You know what though? Apparently, he had never experienced of being left on read on KakaoTalk before."
He went on, "Cha Eun-woo was like, 'I'm really not the type of person who would get left on read like that from anyone, you know.'"
With a proud smile, he added, "Well, that makes me the first one then!"
(Credit= 'ASTRO' NAVER V LIVE)
(SBS Star)