뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Talks About the Time When MOON BIN Did Not Reply to His Messages
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Talks About the Time When MOON BIN Did Not Reply to His Messages

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Talks About the Time When MOON BIN Did Not Reply to His Messages

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.29 17:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Talks About the Time When MOON BIN Did Not Reply to His Messages
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO told how he felt when his fellow member MOON BIN did not reply to his messages. 

Recently, many have been revisiting past videos of Cha Eun-woo and MOON BIN. 

In Cha Eun-woo's video, he was seen pulling a sad face and speaking about his sadness.

Cha Eun-woo said, "Yesterday, I texted MOON BIN, asking him if he had gone to the gym. It's been over a day already, but he hasn't replied to my messages yet." 

Then, he laughed as if he was embarrassed to feel upset about such a minor thing to some standards. 
ASTROIn MOON BIN's video, that was released about two weeks after, he was asked whether he replied to Cha Eun-woo's messages. 

MOON BIN answered, "Yes, I did. I also went to see him. It was just one of those days when I didn't want to reply to anyone. You guys know what I mean, right? That's why I didn't respond to him." 

The ASTRO member laughed and continued, "You know what though? Apparently, he had never experienced of being left on read on KakaoTalk before." 

He went on, "Cha Eun-woo was like, 'I'm really not the type of person who would get left on read like that from anyone, you know.'" 

With a proud smile, he added, "Well, that makes me the first one then!" 
 

(Credit= 'ASTRO' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.