[SBS Star] Shin Bong-seon Praises IU's Personality to the Skies

Comedienne Shin Bong-seon shared K-pop artist IU never gets offended by the fact people saying that she looks like her.On December 29, Shin Bong-seon featured in SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' as a special host.During the talk, Shin Bong-seon talked about covering K-pop duo AKMU and IU's track 'Parachute' recently.She said, "IU is super laid-back. I captured some comments where they talked about how much I look like IU under my cover, then sent them to IU."She continued, "When I sent her the messages, she replied, 'Unnie, the cover was so great.' IU is musically talented for sure, but she has an amazing personality as well."Then, Shin Bong-seon shared that IU had been hearing that they show a strong resemblance ever since she was young.She said, "Despite that though, IU has never once showed that she was bothered or offended by it. She even says things like, 'Unnie, my fans want to call me 'Bong Seonnie'!'"She went on, "I don't want to be mentioned to someone as 'something negative', because I live with my best too. I feel bad about being mentioned like that to her. But she told me that she really enjoyed 'Parachute' cover. I felt happy."Not so long ago, Shin Bong-seon covered 'Parachute' with entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Jung Jun-ha on MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo'.