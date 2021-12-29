뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Myung-soo Tells How BTS SUGA Surprised Him at a Spa
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.29 14:50 View Count
Entertainer Park Myung-soo talked about the time when SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS surprised him at a spa. 

On December 28, Park Myung-soo uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel.

In this video, Park Myung-soo took time to get the names of all seven BTS members. 

He got JUNGKOOK, V and JIN right, but he could not get RM, JIMIN and J-HOPE's names right. 
Park Myung-sooThen when a photo of SUGA was shown to him, he immediately answered, "Oh, that's SUGA. I know him." 

He continued, "When I met him the other day, his hair was blond. I actually bumped into him at a spa. This one young blond-hair guy came up to me and said, 'Hi. I'm SUGA of BTS!'" 

He went on, "But I got really confused, because I wasn't at a place where I expected to meet a BTS member. So, I quickly searched 'SUGA' online to see if he really was SUGA of BTS. It turned out it really was him." 

He resumed, "So, I was like, 'Oh, you really are BTS' SUGA!', then Park Myung-soo said he said hi back to him. 
Park Myung-sooThen, Park Myung-soo shared that him and SUGA got out of the spa, and went to see his daughter Min-seo who was waiting for him outside the building. 

The entertainer laughed and said, "Min-seo almost fainted when she saw that I was with SUGA. She was in complete shock." 

He laughingly added, "But SUGA was also surprised, because he expected Min-seo to be a small girl. She's actually 166 cm already. SUGA thought I had a baby daughter." 
 

(Credit= '할명수' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
