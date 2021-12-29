뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Shares Suzy Stuns Him with Her Beauty
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Shares Suzy Stuns Him with Her Beauty

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Shares Suzy Stuns Him with Her Beauty

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.29 11:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Shares Suzy Stuns Him with Her Beauty
Actor Choi Woo Shik revealed that he believes actress Suzy is the top most beautiful woman in Korea.

On December 28, Choi Woo Shik's management agency Soop Entertainment shared a video of the actor on YouTube. 

In this video, Choi Woo Shik was seen drawing his fellow actors and actresses at his management agency. 
Choi Woo ShikWhen he was asked to draw Suzy, Choi Woo Shik commented, "Oh no, Suzy? I sometimes see her at the agency building or at the gym, and she surprises me every time." 

He continued, "It's nothing else but her beauty that surprises me. I find her so beautiful. She's probably the top most beautiful woman in this country." 
Choi Woo ShikThen, Choi Woo Shik shared that he thinks Suzy's lips are her most attractive facial feature. 

He said, "Suzy has the lips of 'Judy Hopps' of 'Zootopia'." 

After the actor finished drawing Suzy though, he started sweating. 

He showed up the drawing of her, and said, "I'm so sorry, Suzy. You are too beautiful that I can't portray your beauty in my drawing." 

He resumed, "I'll practice my drawing a bit more, then draw you again in the future. Sorry about this." 
 

(Credit= '매니지먼트 숲 MANAGEMENT SOOP Official' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.