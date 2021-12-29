[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Shares Suzy Stuns Him with Her Beauty

Actor Choi Woo Shik revealed that he believes actress Suzy is the top most beautiful woman in Korea.On December 28, Choi Woo Shik's management agency Soop Entertainment shared a video of the actor on YouTube.In this video, Choi Woo Shik was seen drawing his fellow actors and actresses at his management agency.When he was asked to draw Suzy, Choi Woo Shik commented, "Oh no, Suzy? I sometimes see her at the agency building or at the gym, and she surprises me every time."He continued, "It's nothing else but her beauty that surprises me. I find her so beautiful. She's probably the top most beautiful woman in this country."Then, Choi Woo Shik shared that he thinks Suzy's lips are her most attractive facial feature.He said, "Suzy has the lips of 'Judy Hopps' of 'Zootopia'."After the actor finished drawing Suzy though, he started sweating.He showed up the drawing of her, and said, "I'm so sorry, Suzy. You are too beautiful that I can't portray your beauty in my drawing."He resumed, "I'll practice my drawing a bit more, then draw you again in the future. Sorry about this."(Credit= '매니지먼트 숲 MANAGEMENT SOOP Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)