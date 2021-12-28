[SBS Star] BTS V Surprises ARMY by Visiting His Birthday Events Hosted by Fans

V of K-pop boy group BTS delighted his fans by visiting his birthday event venues in Seoul prepared by fans.Ahead of his 26th birthday on December 30, the BTS member took to the group's Weverse and asked, "Can you please tell me where my birthday events are being held?"Of course, ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) flooded the platform with comments informing all the locations and details about his birthday projects.Then on December 27, V shared a series of photos and videos of himself making a visit to some of his birthday events held in Seoul.Despite the freezing weather in Seoul for the past few days, it seems like V has decided to show his love and appreciation for the fans efforts by visiting the places by himself.In one of the videos, V seemed a little shy as he posed and talked to the person behind the camera, "I'm a little embarrassed now... Are you done? Let's leave."Upon seeing V's Instagram updates, fans commented, "Ahh, he's so thoughtful.", "I can tell that Seoul's freezing cold now. He's all bundled up! So cute.", "This means a lot. Thank you!", and more.(Credit= 'thv' Instagram, Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)