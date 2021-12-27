뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ko Jun Thanks Lee Hanee for Saving His Life in the Past
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ko Jun Thanks Lee Hanee for Saving His Life in the Past

[SBS Star] Ko Jun Thanks Lee Hanee for Saving His Life in the Past

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.27 17:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ko Jun Thanks Lee Hanee for Saving His Life in the Past
Actor Ko Jun shared that actress Lee Hanee saved his life in the past. 

On December 24, KBS' television show 'Entertainment News Live' revisited Lee Hanee's past good deed. 

Previously on one television show, Ko Jun revealed that Lee Hanee helped him when he was less publicly known. 

The actor said, "After wrapping up shooting one past project, I suddenly became really ill; all my organs weren't functioning well. I was almost dying. I went to see different doctors, but I wasn't getting any better." 

He continued, "Then, Hanee, who I got to know during the shooting, introduced me to one doctor she knew. She said he/she was a great doctor." 
Ko JunThen, Ko Jun said he went to see the doctor that Lee Hanee told him about. 

The actor said, "I got my body examined by the doctor. He/she told me what sort of treatments I needed, but it was too expensive for me. I wasn't sure I could afford it. I wasn't very well-known at that time." 

He resumed, "So, I couldn't decide whether I should start my treatments there, because of how much it would cost me. Right then, I was told that my treatments had been paid for already. I asked who paid, and they said that it was Hanee." 

He went on, "I think she's been thinking doing that ever since she told me about the doctor. I felt so grateful. I've recovered, all thanks to her. She's such a thoughtful and kind person." 
Ko JunLee Hanee won the title of 'Miss Korea' in 2006; she landed on fourth at the 'Miss Universe 2017'. 

She made her acting debut with KBS' drama 'Partner' in 2009, and has been building her career ever since. 

(Credit= 'honey_lee32' 'kojun_actor' Instagram, KBS Entertainment News Live) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.