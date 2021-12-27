뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Eugene's Daughter Shares a Sweet Reason Why She Wants to Become an Eye Doctor
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Eugene's Daughter Shares a Sweet Reason Why She Wants to Become an Eye Doctor

[SBS Star] Eugene's Daughter Shares a Sweet Reason Why She Wants to Become an Eye Doctor

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.27 16:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Eugenes Daughter Shares a Sweet Reason Why She Wants to Become an Eye Doctor
Actress Eugene and actor Ki Tae Young's first daughter Ro-hee shared the sweetest reason why she wants to become an eye doctor when she grows up. 

On December 24 episode of KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant', Ro-hee shared what she wants to be in the future. 

On this day, actor Ryu Jin's two sons Chan-hyung and Chan-ho made a visit to Eugene and Ki Tae-young's home. 
Fun StaurantWhile they were making some creative desserts together, Ki Tae Young made dalgona (Korean-style toffee candy) butter, and combined it with some ice cream and baked sweet potato. 

To this, Chan-ho said, "My dream is to become a chef, and if I ever open my own restaurant, I would totally put this dessert on the menu." 

Ki Tae Young responded, "Wow, you already know what you want to do in the future? That's amazing, Chan-ho!" 
Fun StaurantRo-hee commented, "I know what I want to be as well! I want to become an eye doctor." 

Then, Chan-hyung asked Ro-hee, "Do you know what an eye doctor does? Why do you want to be an eye doctor?" 

Ro-hee answered, "Yes, I know what it is. Eye doctors treat people's eyes. Ro-rin sometimes say her eyes hurt." 

She continued, "If I become an eye doctor, I'm going to treat Ro-rin's eyes for free. Just Ro-rin for free, nobody else." 

Ki Tae Young smiled and added, "Yeah, Ro-rin does say her eyes hurt every now and then." 
Fun Staurant Fun Staurant(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant, 'kitaeyoung' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.