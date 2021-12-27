[SBS Star] Eugene's Daughter Shares a Sweet Reason Why She Wants to Become an Eye Doctor

Actress Eugene and actor Ki Tae Young's first daughter Ro-hee shared the sweetest reason why she wants to become an eye doctor when she grows up.On December 24 episode of KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant', Ro-hee shared what she wants to be in the future.On this day, actor Ryu Jin's two sons Chan-hyung and Chan-ho made a visit to Eugene and Ki Tae-young's home.While they were making some creative desserts together, Ki Tae Young made dalgona (Korean-style toffee candy) butter, and combined it with some ice cream and baked sweet potato.To this, Chan-ho said, "My dream is to become a chef, and if I ever open my own restaurant, I would totally put this dessert on the menu."Ki Tae Young responded, "Wow, you already know what you want to do in the future? That's amazing, Chan-ho!"Ro-hee commented, "I know what I want to be as well! I want to become an eye doctor."Then, Chan-hyung asked Ro-hee, "Do you know what an eye doctor does? Why do you want to be an eye doctor?"Ro-hee answered, "Yes, I know what it is. Eye doctors treat people's eyes. Ro-rin sometimes say her eyes hurt."She continued, "If I become an eye doctor, I'm going to treat Ro-rin's eyes for free. Just Ro-rin for free, nobody else."Ki Tae Young smiled and added, "Yeah, Ro-rin does say her eyes hurt every now and then."(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant, 'kitaeyoung' Instagram)(SBS Star)