뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Uie Shares Why She Would Not Like RAIN If He Was Her Husband
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Uie Shares Why She Would Not Like RAIN If He Was Her Husband

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Uie Shares Why She Would Not Like RAIN If He Was Her Husband

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.24 17:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Uie Shares Why She Would Not Like RAIN If He Was Her Husband
Actress Uie shared what would be the downsides of singer RAIN if he was her husband. 

On December 23, a new video was uploaded on RAIN's official YouTube channel. 

In this video, RAIN's good friend singer KCM was seen visiting the shooting site for the drama 'Ghost Doctor'. 

There, the main cast RAIN, actress Uie, K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Na Eun, and actor Kim Beom welcomed him. 
'Ghost Doctor'During the conversation, KCM suggested they play a game where one puts a headphone with loud music on, while the rest talked "behind their back(?)". 

After RAIN put the headphone on and started enjoying the music, KCM asked whether they were willing to swap bodies with RAIN if they could. 

Kim Beom shook his head side-to-side and answered, "No way.", and the two actresses also responded with a big no. 

When asked why, Kim Beom said, "We sometimes have to pull an all-nighter for our shootings. But RAIN would hit the gym to work out even after staying up shooting all night. He's insane." 
'Ghost Doctor'Uie commented, "Yeah, exactly. I mean, when does he ever sleep? I think I'll feel too tired being him, because of the crazy amount of work-outs he does." 

She continued, "I feel like, if he was my husband, I would have a really difficult time. As a wife, I would miss him a lot while he was out shooting for hours." 

She explained further, "As soon as he returns home though, he would probably just say hi to me and go work out. That would make me so sad." 
 

(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.